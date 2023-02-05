Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Nuggets Release Injury Report for 2x MVP

Feb 4, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts to a play in the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic is the man currently on pace to win the MVP award for the 2022-23 NBA season. Averaging a 25-point triple-double, The Joker has led the Nuggets to the best record in the NBA.

But ahead of a back-to-back night, Nuggets fans want to know if the Serbian will feature in tonight’s game vs the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He was listed as questionable the last time and yet featured and dropped a triple-double vs Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight vs the Minnesota Timberwolves? Denver Nuggets Release Injury Report for 2x MVP ahead of away game

As per the latest update, Nikola Jokic is still listed as questionable.

While the listing can change as per the timely update, and with Nikola featuring the last time, it is likely that he sits this one out. Jamal Murray dropped 41 and chances are he will lead the line again.

Bones Hyland, Jack White, and Aaron Gordon are also on the injury report.

Nikola Jokic’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season. MVP three-peat?

Nikola Jokic is on fire. The Serbian center has averaged a whopping 24.8-11.3-10.1 per game. A triple-double.

He is already leading the league in total assists and is likely to average 10 per game. If Nikola does record a triple-double as a season average, he will become only the third player to do so.

With the Nuggets owning the league-best record, there is little doubt that he would not get his 3rd straight MVP. The Joker continues his tyranny.

