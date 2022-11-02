“LeBron James Can’t Win Against Zion Williamson!”: Skip Bayless Makes His Prediction on Highly Anticipated Pelicans vs Lakers match

If you’re a New Orleans Pelicans fan, the start of this 2022-2023 season has surely been motivating. Zion Williamson and co. have had a solid 4-2 record in this nascent campaign, having defeated powerhouses of the likes of the Nets, the Mavericks, and the Clippers.

Apart from Zion, CJ McCollum, and Jonas Valanciunas playing like the stars that they are, role players such as Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III, and Naji Marshall, among the others, have seemed to have found their rhythm early.

Currently on the road, Zion and co. prepare to suit up for their final clash of the 3-game road trip against the Los Angeles Lakers. Coming off a 21-point blowout win against Paul George and co., NOLA will take on the hardwood at the Crypto.com Arena for the second straight game.

Skip Bayless has Zion Williamson and the Pelicans winning the clash

It’s pretty safe to say that LeBron James and co. have been one of the more disappointing teams in the young season. Being extremely underperforming, Darvin Ham’s boys are 1-5. However, the Purple & Gold will enter tonight’s clash with a huge amount of confidence. After losing their first 5 games of the season, LAL finally managed to register their first victory – a huge 121-110 win over the Denver Nuggets.

However, just like numerous optimistic Pels supporters, Skip Bayless is also not worried about the LA-based franchise’s recent-most win.

In a recent appearance on “UNDISPUTED”, Bayless picked New Orleans to emerge victorious in tonight’s clash. Giving his reason, the 70-year-old analyst said:

“I love the Pelicans. I love their depth, I love their head coach because he is a head coach. But I do love the way the Pelicans attack and I love how they come at you in waves. And the waves will not include BI tonight and I’m hoping for my sake that Herb Jones can go because he can defend at the highest level. They have so many young players and CJ as sort of their senior veteran leader and shot maker.”

Who wins tonight: Lakers or Pelicans? “I got the Pelicans tonight. I love the way they attack and how they come at you in waves. They have so many young players and CJ as their senior vet leader, shot maker.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/wlY3io2klo — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 2, 2022

New Orleans to play without Brandon Ingram

After playing 11 minutes in the Pels-Jazz clash on 23rd October, Brandon Ingram suffered a horrific injury when he collided with teammate Naji Marshall. Since suffering the blow, BI hasn’t taken the floor. In fact, the former Duke Blue Devil didn’t even travel with the team on the 3-game road trip.

Unfortunately, the team will have to play this marquee matchup without their All-Star leader. Apart from Brandon, the team will also be missing the services of Kira Lewis Jr. and E.J Liddell, with Dyson Daniels and Herb Jones listed as “probable”.

Injury report for tomorrow’s Lakers-Pelicans game. Anthony Davis is questionable with low back tightness. Herb Jones and Dyson Daniels are probable. pic.twitter.com/7qIar4DOQN — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) November 2, 2022

However, this wouldn’t bother NOLA fans.

The big three of Zion, CJ, and JV, all had impactful performances in the latest Pels’ win.

McCollum had a 22-point, 5-rebound performance and Valanciunas recorded a solid 11/7/5 in merely 24 minutes. Whereas “Zanos”, who suited up after missing two games, put on a dazzling 21/12/7 near triple-double.

Despite lacking a few big names, the New Orleans Pelicans will enter tonight’s clash with an incredible amount of confidence.

