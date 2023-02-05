Cam Thomas Joins Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Giannis Antetokounmpo In A Rarified Statistic

Scoring at an incredibly high pace is beneficial for today’s league; a constant onslaught on the opposition is always welcome. Few have done what Cam Thomas has done tonight, i.e., score 44+ points in less than 30 minutes.

With his 44-point performance against the stuttering Wizards, Thomas joins an elite group of players who have scored at an incredible efficiency and pace. He joins the Splash Brothers from Golden State and Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Bucks.

The trio is notorious for not playing high-volume minutes, mainly because they have a supporting cast so incredibly capable. Their presence is the icing on the cake, not the cake itself. Playing only 29 minutes tonight, Cam exploded for 30 points in the second half.

Thomas took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half, shooting four three-pointers and missing only three of 14 field goal attempts. The barrage was a sight to behold, with the Wizards’ defense helpless.

Also Read: “Not For Me!”: LeBron James’ Epic Reply To John Wall’s Claims Of Hitting A ‘Lucky Shot’ Against Wizards

Players in NBA history to tally 44+ points in 29 or fewer minutes: -Giannis Antetokounmpo -Stephen Curry -Joel Embiid -Damian Lillard -CJ McCollum -Klay Thompson (3x) -Kemba Walker -Cam Thomas Hell of a list Thomas joined tonight, per Nets PR. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 5, 2023

Cam Thomas has been used sparingly in his two seasons but the signs of him being a star are there

Cam Thomas is a young guard waiting to take his place among the elite. He’s been used for garbage minutes for most of his game time, but on the days he plays big minutes, he’s always delivered. Cam has played 20+ minutes only 12 times this season, contributing to 8 wins in them.

He’s scored 10 or more points every time he’s played more than 20 minutes. And tonight’s game showed that he could go even higher.

The ceiling for him is not set in stone—he’s only a sophomore. If Jacque Vaughn does use him better, chances are we’ll see him develop much more quickly. The Nets need everything they can get, and if they can get it from young talent, so be it.

If they do decide to go into full rebuild mode sometime soon (KD isn’t staying forever), they have the option of building a core that consists of him or using him as trade fodder. Either way, they have a gem on their hands.

Also Read: Charles Barkley Picks Former Champion, Giannis Antetokounmpo For Best Player in the NBA, Takes Slight Dig at Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets have strong role players

Despite the news of the Kyrie Irving trade rocking the Nets’ boat, there may be respite after all. Kevin Durant is still with the Nets, and players like Yuta Watanabe, Joe Harris, and now Cam Thomas show why they can be trusted.

If Kyrie does decide to move to California, the Nets should consider signing him to a deal with the Clippers. They have the best trade package possible, apart from Dallas. They’d get so many good options and chances to trade for another star the following offseason.

KD needs all the help that he can get, and if it comes in the form of young guns and excited Japanese, so be it. From Yuta to Cam, things could easily be looking bright for the Nets, as long as they keep themselves competitive. The Washington Wizards can sulk all they want, but they let a historic 25-point lead slip.

It’s all on Wes Unseld Jr. and his rotation, because who lets go of a lead that big?

Also Read: “Ty Lue Is Open To Coaching Kyrie Irving Again”: Los Angeles Clippers Want The Wantaway Nets Star Just As Much As Their City Rivals Lakers