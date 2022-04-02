“Deandre Jordan, Ben Simmons, and Shaquille O’Neal are the greatest shooters of all time”: Shaq shares a hilarious list of the best shooters in NBA history

Shaq seemingly pokes fun at himself and guys like Ben Simmons and Deandre Jordan by sharing a list that puts them up as the greatest shooters ever.

Shaq in undoubtedly in the top 2 for the title of ‘Most Dominant Ever’ alongside Sixers and Warriors legend, Wilt Chamberlain. The Lakers icon even admitted that being labelled the ‘GOAT’ never interested him as being known as the most dominant ever was something he strived to achieve. More or less, he did just that.

Fans of the game who love to hate on Shaq claim he never had a jumpshot and they wouldn’t be wrong to say that. However, the way they frame their argument makes it seem as though O’Neal didn’t have any sort of range and that he merely relied on layups and dunks.

That most certainly isn’t true as Shaq had one of the best in-the-paint floaters in modern NBA history. His jump hook generated a bevy of points from around 6-8 feet away from the basket. In fact, the 4x champ is the leading scorer from 6-7 feet in the past 25 years, since tracking data became available.

Unfortunately for ‘The Big Aristotle’, that’s very the argument for his range ends as anything beyond that 6-8 foot range was essentially not going in for the big fella.

Shaq shares his list of the greatest shooters of all time.

Shaq is known to have one of the best senses of humor in the NBA media sphere. It is because of this that his on-screen chemistry with Charles Barkley works as well as it does. So when the subject of his poor shooting comes up, he never shies away from admitting that his 1-22 shooting from 3-point land was something he just couldn’t do well.

His ability to poke fun at himself and also others is unparalleled and he did just as he shared a list of the 10 ‘greatest’ shooters of all time on his Instagram story. Take this list with a grain of salt and by that we mean, do not take it seriously even in the slightest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ballers’ Tribune (@ballerstribune)

None of the guys on this list have responded to Shaq poking fun at their shooting woes but it’s safe to say that they most probably won’t.