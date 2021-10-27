“Can the Nuggets trade Bol Bol please?”: Bol Bol shockingly likes tweet in favor of him being traded from Denver as he’s been ‘riding the bench for three years straight’

Bol Bol likes a tweet that requests the Denver Nuggets to trade him elsewhere as he seems to agree with him being too talented to be benched.

The Denver Nuggets seem to be knee-deep in talented 6’9 or more players that can do a little bit of everything. Of course, they boast the reigning MVP with Nikola Jokic at the helm and have also signed Michael Porter Jr on for a 5-year supermax deal worth over $200 million. Bol Bol is yet another addition to this squad who’s a unicorn of sorts.

The son of legendary Washington Bullets star, Manute Bol, Bol Bol inherited his father’s genes in both height and skill. He has shown flashes of being someone who can take the rock coast to coast for either a dunk or finding a guard flaring out to the perimeter.

His half-court is yet to develop into something that is viable for a contending team like the Nuggets to utilize but it’s impossible for him to grow while riding the bench for the most crucial parts of a game.

Bol Bol likes a tweet that requests the Nuggets to trade him.

There were rumblings around the league that the Denver Nuggets were being called for Bol Bol and other assets and players in return for a star level player. He was included in trade talks for guys like Jrue Holiday and Aaron Gordon, with the latter materializing but with Bol not included in the package.

Seems as though the 7’3 ‘unicorn’ wouldn’t mind being traded away from ‘Mile High City’ as he recently liked a tweet from a fan that clearly requested the Nuggets to trade him elsewhere. The fan would go on to say that talent like him is being wasted by riding the bench for three years straight.

Alrighty, well this was just sent to me. pic.twitter.com/4JrscALNQz — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) October 27, 2021

In all fairness, the Nuggets do have a fairly reliable front line consisting of guys like JaMychal Green and Jeff Green coming off the bench. However, the fan is right in that Bol Bol should be given a chance, especially with Jamal Murray out, he’ll have more time to showcase his on-the-ball skills.