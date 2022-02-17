“The New York Knicks are a national disgrace”: Stephen A. Smith destroys Julius Randle and Co as they concede their worst loss of the season against the Nets with no superstar

Knicks looking to get over their fresh overtime loss against the OKC Thunder, lose a game they had won in halftime and Stephen A. Smith cannot be angrier.

The new-look Brooklyn Nets, after 11-straight losses and a giant trade, blew out the Kings by 24-points on Monday without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons.

On Wednesday, again playing without their 3-top players, which the Nets team has done so often this season, bulldozed over a 28-point lead their city rivals mad over them in the third quarter of a really entertaining game.

The Nets were again leaning on the newly acquired duo Seth Curry and Andre Drummond who came along with Simmons on the trade deadline. The pair did not disappoint with Curry’s 20-points (6/9 from downtown) and 6-assists while Drummond almost had a 20 himself but on the board, scoring 11-points and gathering 19-rebounds.

That dominance on the board late in the game, not only by their new center but also by LaMarcus Aldridge and other scrappy Nets players, set the tone for the game.

But it was Cameron Thomas whose dagger three in a one-possession game with just over 6 seconds left on the shot clock sealed the deal for the better team in New York.

And Stephen A. Smith is livid with his favorite team.

Stephen A. Smith calls Knicks a national disgrace on national television

Julius Randle had a tremendous game amidst his lackluster season, scoring a 31-point double-double with 3-assists, 2-blocks, and a steal. Just two other Knicks in Evan (16) Fournier and Immanuel Quickley (18) could score in double digits, that was it.

It was pretty evident that no other player in the famous New York jersey playing in MSG happened to have a desire to win the game. And ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith is sick of the team, like most New Yorkers.

They have lost 9 out of their last 12 games and after this loss of the season, they have a 3.5-game differential with the 10th placed Atlanta Hawks.

Now sitting at 12th approaching All-Star weekend, their chances of qualifying for the Play-in tournament grows thin every game.