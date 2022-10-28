Is Paolo Banchero Playing Tonight vs Hornets? Magic Star Rookie Looks to Add Onto Hot-Streak Soon After Injury Update

Oct 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Is Paolo Banchero likely to play against the Charlotte Hornets tonight?

Paolo Banchero has been showing the world why he was taken first overall by the Orlando Magic during this past NBA Draft.

So far, in 5 games played, the 6’10” powerhouse has been averaging a very impressive 24 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting a relatively efficient 44.8% from the field.

Despite his production though, due to all the injuries the Magic have at the moment, there have been no wins collected by this team, despite 5 games having been played already. And that makes it imperative that the team doesn’t lose their rookie too.

So, with that in mind, will Paolo Banchero be playing against the Charlotte Hornets tonight?

Paolo Banchero is highly likely to feature against the Charlotte Hornets

Relax, Magic Kingdom. The apple of your eye is completely healthy and ready to go. And boy will Orlando need him.

Up until now, the Hornets have played without LaMelo Ball, and have still looked very, very good.

Their current record is 2-2, but frankly, there were at least 2 games in there that the franchise could have very easily won, including their recent one against the Knicks.

If the Orlando Magic are to somehow pull off an upset against the Hornets for their first win of the season, Paolo Banchero will need to put up a performance of a lifetime.

And frankly, given his talent, that is very much a possibility.

Is LaMelo Ball playing for the Hornets tonight?

With the Hornets playing as well as they have already, the last thing the Magic needs is for LaMelo Ball to return against them.

Fortunately, despite all the speculation that Ball will be back in the lineup for this game, it appears that the heavens have ruled Orlando’s way.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out for Friday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) October 27, 2022

This is likely because Charlotte does have a game against Golden State the very next night, and perhaps the Hornets want to preserve their star for the reigning champions.

So, double the good news. Paolo Banchero and his crew have a reason to come out with something to prove.

