“He’s Not LeBron, He’s Not KD”: Charles Barkley Claims Jalen Brunson Is One Of The Greatest Free Agent Signings Of All Time

For the second year running, the New York Knicks have won a playoff series as they beat the Philadelphia 76ers 4-2 in their first-round Eastern Conference series. However, it wasn’t light work by any stretch of the imagination. At one point, their offense went AWOL in the second quarter, as they were shockingly outscored 32-15. At this time, they called upon Jalen Brunson to get them out of their offensive rut.

The guard, as usual, did not disappoint and scored 11 points while providing six assists in the third quarter to help his side go into the fourth level on the scoreboard. Finishing with 41 points, and 12 assists, the 6ft 1″ guard spearheaded a victory, sealing the Knicks’ berth in the second round of this postseason. Reacting to this, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley lauded Brunson’s brilliant performance and gave him the ultimate compliment, saying the following on Inside the NBA.

“We are witnessing something. When I said it y’all told me I was crazy, [but Jalen] Brunson is one of the best free agent signings of all time. And look, I’ll say he’s not LeBron [James], he’s not KD [Kevin Durant], those are all-timers [free agent signings]. I guarantee you, the Knicks didn’t think he was gonna be this good when they gave him that contract. He’s amazing, man.”

It’s hard to disagree with Barkley. When Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks in the 2022 offseason, the consensus was that the franchise was getting nothing more than a solid starting point guard. However, he has exceeded even the most optimistic expectations.

After averaging 24 points and 6.2 assists [per NBA.com], and leading the Knicks to the first playoff series win in a decade, he elevated his game to an unprecedented level in his sophomore year and averaged 28.7 points and 6.7 assists [per Statmuse] during the regular season.

The series win over the 76ers added another chapter to Brunson’s growing list of heroics as a Knick. He’s fast becoming one of the most beloved players in franchise history and if he continues on his current trajectory, he could wind up being one of the best players to ever suit up for the home team in Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson is New York’s MVP

Jalen Brunson’s sensational Game 6 performance where he willed the Knicks to a win earned him one of the most gratifying moments of his NBA career. The New Yorkers inside the Wells Fargo Center serenaded their superstar guard with MVP chants as he walked off the court.

The fans aren’t the only ones backing Brunson’s MVP bid. During an appearance on the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, former Knicks star Stephon Marbury said that guard should be in the conversation to win the coveted prize,

“He should be in the MVP talk. He’s in the space. He got the right mind frame as far as doing what’s needed to push my team forward. Not only is he pushing his team forward but he’s pushing them forward with him playing the game. He has his teammates gathering around him, doing it, even with Randle out. That is MVP-style stuff.”

It’s unlikely that Brunson would be hoisting the Michael Jordan Trophy [MVP] this year, as Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is widely expected to take home the award. However, the Knicks star would likely prefer lifting the Finals MVP award and focus his energy on achieving that feat during NBA Playoffs 2024.