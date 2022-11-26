“James Wiseman Type Picks Are Generally on a Team That Sucks!”: Draymond Green Backs Warriors’ Young Core to Handle Contenders’ Pressure

Top picks in an NBA Draft generally go to a team that has not been a contender or will not be one anytime soon. Draymond Green, the second-round pick of the 2012 Draft, seemingly knows it quite well.

His teammate, James Wiseman, has been under the hammer for a long time and is sent to the G-League following the team’s tumultuous start to the season.

And now that the Warriors have won 4 out of their last 5 outings after starting the season with a 6-9 record, the Dub Nation thinks the team is good without the 21-year-old center and wants the management to look to replace him permanently.

But Green is not going to let this gossip get hotter by the day.

Draymond Green defends James Wiseman

The Warriors forward came to presser after the win against the Jazz on Friday and made a point to deliver a message that GSW is not giving it up on Wiseman yet.

The 4x Champion explained that it is unusual and really difficult for young players to directly come into a championship environment instead of a team where they could take multiple seasons to showcase their talent while developing along the way.

“Jonathan Kuminga is a 7th pick, Moses Moody is a 14th pick, James Wiseman is a 2nd pick, those types of guys are usually on a team that sucks, and they can do whatever they need to do to improve. That’s not their situation. They need to contribute at a championship level at year one last year and year two this year,” Green said. Listen to all of what he had to say,

Wiseman, Kuminga, and Moody are the future of Golden State, the management should be patient

While the Dub Nation and media are so blindsided on win now, they are forgetting that Green, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson are all approaching their mid-30s in upcoming seasons and will be able to perform at a top level for too long.

And when they start declining significantly, this young core, probably led by Jordan Poole would be the core Warriors and then if they would have already traded Wiseman, there would be nothing but regret.

There are not a lot of big men currently in the market with that kind of potential. And losing him now would really bite them in a few years.

