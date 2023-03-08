“Confidence Never Wavers, but It’s Frustrating!”: Stephen Curry Talks About 7 Consecutive Road Losses, 40-Point Performance

Mar 7, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 137-128. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors just cannot seem to catch a break! After winning five consecutive games at home, they got Stephen Curry back as they left for a three-game road trip. Two games into the trip, the Warriors have yet to record a win. With the 137-128 loss to the Thunder, the Warriors now have seven consecutive road losses to their name.

Stephen Curry, in just his 2nd game back from injury, lit the arena on fire. Taking on the Thunder, the Chef broke out his Curry 2 ‘Double Bang’.

You already knew Stephen was going to break these out in OKC 😎 Tonight’s kicks: The Curry 2 ‘Double Bang’#CurryBrand pic.twitter.com/jqOlcFPwxe — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 8, 2023

Those ‘Double Bang’ sure gave the Chef some boost, as he broke for 40 points, shooting 10 of 16 from the deep. He also had six rebounds and seven assists to go along with the 40-burger.

Stephen Curry expresses frustration after consecutive road losses

The Warriors lost yet another road game tonight. Just like the contest against the Lakers, the Warriors suffered an early double-digit deficit and had to claw their way back into the game. Tongiht, it felt like the referees were yet again working against the defending champions. I mean, just look at this Jordan Poole tech.

Poole gets a tech for passing the ball to the ref pic.twitter.com/eRWc4Mvilo — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) March 8, 2023

It wasn’t just this, but there were several other instances where the Warriors were either awarded fouls for no reason, or were denied foul calls. After the game, Steph talked about the same. He expressed his frustration while re-iterating his confidence in the team and their ability to string wins on the road.

Steph is confident in the Dubs but frustrated the results aren’t there on the road pic.twitter.com/rCdRvAsHLB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2023

The frustration is understandable. Steph and the team tried their best, but there were things that just did not click, and then, the officials, with their wacky calls, did not help either. They’d hope to secure a win on the road on Thursday against the Grizzlies before they return home.

Will the Warriors’ road record mess up their playoff chances?

The Warriors have 16 games left in the season, 9 of which are on the road. The five of the other seven games at home are also against other playoff teams, which means the Warriors do not have an easy way to end the season.

Stephen Curry has returned and is firing from all cylinders. Now it’s up to the team to join him as he tries to lead the team to a playoff spot and avoid the play-in tournament.

