“Feeling Like Your Normal Self is So Hard”: Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha Revealed The Impact of Pregnancy on her Body

Ayesha Curry is one of the most well-known WAGs in the NBA; her husband Stephen Curry is the only unanimous MVP. Oh, and he’s also a 4-time champion! All of that is possible, with his rock Ayesha taking care of the family while he is on the road.

And how does she do that? By giving her best and staying physically fit like her husband. She’s always been into fitness and has played the part of an athlete’s wife for the most part. Only when she was pregnant with her kids did she get out of shape and gain weight. This is a normal phenomenon, as every woman undergoes bodily changes during pregnancy.

But Ayesha Curry has bounced back from each pregnancy very quickly, focusing on her health. In an interview with “Uninterrupted”, she speaks about the difficulties of pregnancies and how weight gain was something she had to deal with.

She spent countless hours boxing, working out, and eating right to get back to her “normal” self. She then jokes about her hard work, saying, “By the time I’m back to normal, we’re getting ready for the next one!” The perfect companion for Steph and the best mom for the three kids.

Also Read: Stephen Curry Gets Promising Injury Update From Steve Kerr for Matchup Against Lakers, Klay Thompson Reacts

Ayesha Curry and her husband Steph have been the best parents one could imagine – their parenting is done right

Knowing how one kid changes the dynamic, Ayesha and Steph have three of their very own. The hardships of parenthood are something 99% percent of the population has to go through, irrespective of their social status.

They bring them everywhere they go and have them always in the front seat for all their achievements. The kids have not experienced hardship at any point in their nascent lives, something every parent strives to give their kid.

Despite being one of the busiest power couples in the league, they always make time for family. Kids first, everything else later is their motto. Canon Curry can be spotted courtside frequently, playing with uncles Draymond Green or Klay Thompson. Riley has been at multiple post-game press conferences, with the world going “AWWW” each time they saw her with daddy dearest.

Also Read: “LeBron James, If You Can’t Make 8th Seed, Stay Down”: Gilbert Arenas Minces No Words In Blasting Play-In Tournament

Athletes and family values don’t mix – there are some exceptions

When you think of athletes, you don’t usually associate them with family values. Most athletes are prime specimens of human beings, all in their early years of life, looking to strut their stuff. Not the Curry family, though, with Stephen Curry and anchorwoman Ayesha Curry being the model family of the NBA.

The Currys, up until recently, have been two generations of model families. The younger Currys are holding down the fort now since Dell and Sonya divorced. The millennial generation of the NBA has finally settled down, and most of them are looking to go the distance. Apart from a few aberrations, the LeBron Jameses, Dwyane Wades, and Steph Currys of this league are holding up family values, loud and proud.

Also Read: “I Carried A Firearm After I was Stabbed, Don’t Judge Ja Morant”: Paul Pierce Seemingly Jumps To The Grizzlies Star’s Defense After The Video Of Him Surfaces Online