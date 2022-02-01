“Only Doc Rivers could start an overtime down by a point”: NBA Twitter cannot stop itself from roasting Sixers’ head coach while being in awe of Tyrese Maxey’s 33-point night against the Grizzlies

Sixers get the job done against the Grizzlies without their MVP Joel Embiid in the line-up, thanks to their point-guard Tyrese Maxey.

The Philadelphia 76ers hosted the streaky Memphis Grizzlies who were looking to go on another winning run coming off 3-straight victories before the Monday night match in Wells Fargo Center.

The Eastern Conference player of the week, Joel Embiid, was out of the line-up to get some rest. But that didn’t stop the Sixers to upset the team with the 3rd best record in the league.

Also read: “Not Kevin Durant. Not Russell Westbrook. Josh Giddey has the franchise record!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the youngster sets the rookie record for the most double-doubles in a season

Although it took a monstrous effort from multiple players to get the win for Philly, they did get it done in overtime. Tyrese Maxey took most of Embiid’s responsibilities by not only scoring 33-points but also coming up with 4-blocks in a tight game.

While also dishing out game-high assists (8) both Maxey and Seth Curry came up clutch in the final quarter when the Ja Morant-led Grizzlies were trying to make a comeback.

A clutch Tyrese Maxey saves Doc Rivers and the Sixers

While Morant failed to seal the deal for the Grizzlies at the end of regulation with a missed free-throw, Curry missed a 16-feet jump shot at the Buzzer. And when the Sixers guard was driving for that final shot in the last possession with almost nothing left on the clock, Doc Rivers couldn’t stop himself to get on the court for a no-call.

It looked clean but probably not to the Sixers head coach who looked pretty animated as the game went to overtime. Grizzlies were rewarded a free throw to start the OT for Doc’s technical.

only Doc Rivers could start an overtime down by a point. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 1, 2022

Matisse Thybulle came up with a crucial defensive board at the end of OT, while Maxey sealed the deal for the home team getting the final two buckets of the game. The 21-year-old set social media on fire with his amazing performance.

Tyrese Maxey is special. Like, REALLY fucking special. Free him from Doc Rivers and he becomes an all star sooner than you think — Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) February 1, 2022

i will protect tyrese maxey with my life pic.twitter.com/cYfWGdzr6w — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) February 1, 2022

Also read: “THANK YOU KEVIN PORTER JR FOR IGNITING STEPHEN CURRY!”: Warriors’ fans thank the third-year Rockets player for trash talking the Chef, results in a 40-point night

Sixers also needed Tobias Harris’ 31-5-5 and Andre Drummond’s 16-23-5 and a combined 5 blocks from the frontcourt duo to fill Joel’s absence.

This Philly team even without Ben Simmons is showing determination to be a contender as the season develops. And for that to happen, it’d be crucial for them to have a fit and well-rested Embiid come playoff time.