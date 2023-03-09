“Look no Further Than This Idiot Right Here.”: Draymond Green Drills Into Dillon Brooks After the Latter’s Disrespectful Comments 

Mar 7, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks with guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 137-128. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green has one of the most illustrious careers for an NBA player – ever. There is no doubt that the 4-time champion will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame when his time comes. He has been a good example of what a player can do to cement his role in a championship side.

There is no doubt in our minds that a player like Draymond Green has laid out the blueprint of what it takes to help their team in whatever area possible. With 4 titles, 4 all-star games, 2 Olympic gold medals, and a defensive player of the year award, Green’s resume is stacked.

And naturally, he took offense to Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies small forward had a choice of words for him. Green decided to take to his The Volume podcast and bash Brooks.

Draymond Green on Dillon Brooks: “If you ever wonder why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here. They’re actually depending on this guy to help them win a championship.” 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/yV0W7wTP1W — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 9, 2023

Draymond Green leaves no holes barred in his deriding response to Dillon Brooks

We love some spice and Draymond provides us with the right spice levels. Leave it to the Golden State Warriors forward to launch a retaliation that would not only rip into Dillon Brooks but probably make him question everything.

Of all the things he touched on, we particularly like this Draymond comment,

“If you ever wonder why the Memphis Grizzlies (are) is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here. They’re actually depending on this guy to help them win a championship.”

Not only does it highlight Dillon’s lack of understanding of what it takes to win but Draymond also lets him know that he isn’t about winning just yet. Take a look at this video, it will leave you feeling satisfied.



Do the defending champions need help?

Well, despite Draymond’s arrogance and confidence, the reality for the Warriors right now is that they are not contenders. They are ranked 6th in the Western Conference and have one of the worst away records in the league.

The west is incredibly tight this year and the alarm bells are ringing. Green’s teammate and one of the greatest shooters of all time, Stephen Curry is back in action.

The Warriors will look to get back into shape and head to the playoffs. The only question is, how far will they go?

