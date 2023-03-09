“How the Hell Does Kobe Bryant Have 1 MVP????”: Kyle Kuzma Raises Great Old Debate Regarding Lakers Legend, NBA Twitter Chimes In

We’re through with the first week of March, and are now just five weeks away from the start of the playoffs. This means the NBA MVP award is up for grabs, and soon the winner will be declared. It’s a tough race between Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid. However, Kyle Kuzma chose this time to bring up Kobe Bryant.

Kyle Kuzma could have been influenced by the end of the season approaching. It may have been because of Kendrick Perkins and his recent stance about the MVP voting being racist.

Here is Kendrick Perkins implying that the MVP selection is racist pic.twitter.com/3hoaHOC3hv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 7, 2023

Either way, this forced Kuz to bring back the age-old debate: How does Kobe Bryant have just 1 MVP!?!

Kyle Kumza brings up Kobe Bryant being snubbed for MVP

In his 20 years in the NBA, Kobe Bryant was considered the greatest player on the planet for at least 10-12 years. While there was always an abundance of talent in the league, there were a few years when Kobe was the best player. Despite all that, Kobe only won one MVP honor in his 20 seasons.

There were four clear seasons when Kobe should have won the MVP over the person selected. They were as follows:

2002-03 season:

Tim Duncan: 23.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals, 2.9 blocks: Shooting Splits: 51/27/71: Team Record: 60-22

Kobe Bryant: 30.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.2 steals, 0.8 blocks: Shooting Splits: 45/38/84: Team Record: 50-32

While Tim Duncan took his team further in the playoffs that year, the MVP honors are for the regular season, and Kobe had a more spectacular showing, clearly.

2004-05 season:

Steve Nash: 15.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 1.0 steals: Shooting Splits: 50/40/88: Team Record: 62-20

Kobe Bryant: 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.3 steals: Shooting Splits: 43/83/31: Team Record: 34-48

This season, Kobe played out of his mind, while trying to carry a whole new team of guys to the playoffs. While he failed at doing so, his season deserved an MVP over Nash for sure.

2005-06 season:

Steve Nash: 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 0.8 steals: Shooting Splits: 51/43/91: Team Record: 54-28

Kobe Bryant: 35.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.8 steals: Shooting Splits: 45/48/85: Team Record: 45-37

In 2005, Steve Nash was yet again picked as the MVP, despite a stellar season by Kobe. Despite getting All-NBA 1st team, and 1st Team All-NBA Defense, Kobe was snubbed by 50-40-90 club inductee Nash

2006-07 season:

Dirk Nowitzki: 24.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals: Shooting Splits: 50/41/90: Team Record: 67-15

Kobe Bryant: 31.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals: Shooting Splits: 46/34/86: Team Record: 42-40

Once again, Kobe’s team not being able to perform severed his chances to win the MVP honors. The team ended as the 7th seed again, Kobe got into the NBA 1st team, and 1st team defense, but couldn’t secure the MVP honors.

Kyle Kuzma brought up the same today via a tweet.

I will say one thing on the media voting for mvps over the years growing up a fan of hoops: how the hell does Kobe Bryant have 1 MVP???? — kuz (@kylekuzma) March 9, 2023

NBA Twitter agreed with Kuzma

Kobe Bryant should have won more MVP honors in his career, and NBA Twitter agreed with Kuz.

That’s what I’ve been wondering for a long time, Kuz. — ‘ (@_Talkin_NBA) March 9, 2023

This is one of the first questions you ask about basketball and we pretending it’s no bias in it lol https://t.co/dJ3QwdF4qv — ⏱️ (@Deseann) March 9, 2023

I constantly question the same thing https://t.co/XlbjkG3cSM — Tupac (@TupacAG) March 9, 2023

And jokic is going for a 3rd …..it will never make sense the whole system fraudulent I honestly think players and coaches should vote only….not a group of writers looking to expand narratives and bleed controversy for more stories — ☆ Yasin’s Heartbreak ☆♏️ (@Dice_royalshxt) March 9, 2023

As fans said, the whole system makes no sense. Kobe not having multiple MVPs will be the greatest mystery in the NBA.

