Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight Vs Lakers? Availability Report on Warriors Star Ahead of Matchup Vs LeBron James

Will Stephen Curry be showing up to play against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers?

It has been a long, long offseason, for NBA fans, and players alike. But finally, the worst is just hours away from coming to a close.

NBA Regular season 2022-23 will commence with two blockbuster games, the first one being between the 76ers and the Celtics, and the second one being between the Lakers and Warriors.

Much like fans, most players around the league are absolutely pumped to get back to business. But, will Stephen Curry be allowed that luxury against LeBron James and his crew tonight?

Will Steve Kerr play Stephen Curry against LeBron James and the Lakers?

Especially during the Warriors’ Kevin Durant era, Steve Kerr was and still is infamous for resting his star players far too much when he can. Heck, during 2017 and 2018, the man sat them out for entire quarters at a time.

However, it appears that opening night 2022 isn’t going to be one of those times for Kerr and his men. After all, even Draymond Green is expected to play despite the Jordan Poole scandal.

So, to put it in simpler terms, relax Warriors fans, the likelihood of the Chef touching the floor against LeBron James and the Lakers tonight is astronomically high.

What were Jordan Poole’s thoughts on his whole situation with Draymond Green?

Draymond Green’s massive punch to Jordan Poole’s kisser was seen and talked about by the world when it happened. And the video being released soon after didn’t exactly put out any fires either.

No matter who or what started the fight, Green’s decision to throw a punch wasn’t justified. So, it was only a matter of time before he would have to turn in an apology to Poole, who had this to say on the subject.

Jordan Poole said Draymond was very “professional” with his apology: “We plan on our handling ourselves that way. … That’s all I have to say regarding the matter. We’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 16, 2022

Now, there may not be much of a reason to worry here anymore, but calling an apology ‘professional’ could point to a negative undercurrent that still remains in their relationship.

But, given that there have been no new reports on the matter just yet, this is a topic that has reached its conclusion as of the time of writing.

However, we’d advise fans to keep their eyes open wider than a hawk on this one.

