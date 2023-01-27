Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Warriors Provide Availability Report for Warriors Star After Ejection vs Grizzlies

Jan 25, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) argues with official Matt Boland after being ejected for throwing his mouth guard during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are about to complete a three-game road trip, with their final game being against the Toronto Raptors tonight. Having split the results on the road trip so far, the Warriors would look to seal this home stand with a win. Having won a game against the Grizzlies even after Stephen Curry got ejected, the spirits would be high for the defending champions.

Facing the Grizzlies for the 2nd matchup of the season, the Warriors got dealt a major blow as Steph was ejected with 1:14 left in the game. The reason of the ejection was quite comical: getting mad at his own teammate.

Steph was just ejected from the game after throwing his mouth piece … pic.twitter.com/b1rl7cEMXq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 26, 2023

Fortunately, the Dubs closed the game and sealed a 122-120 win over the Grizzlies.

As the team prepares to host the Raptors tonight, fans wonder whether Steph would suit up or not.

Stephen Curry will play tonight against the Raptors

After getting ejected against the Grizzlies, the fans wondered if any penalties were levied on the 2x MVP. Fortunately, there have been none announced so far. This means that Steph would suit up tonight.

According to the team’s latest injury report, Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala are going to be OUT. Other than those two, the rest of the team is healthy and available to play.

Andrew Wiggins listed as questionable for the Warriors tomorrow against the Raptors with that non-COVID illness. Andre Iguodala out. Otherwise clean injury report. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 26, 2023

The Warriors would look to get this game and move over the .500 mark.

At this point, they’re 24-24 and are on the 8th seed in the West. If they manage to win tonight, they might climb up to the 7th seed.

