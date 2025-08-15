“Is That The Most?”: Jalen Brunson Was Shocked At How Less Luka Doncic’s $165 Million Contract Extension Was

Dec 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic’s contract news is one of the stories of the summer. The Don locked in a three-year, $165 million max extension with the Lakers, which surprisingly seems on the smaller end. He would have gotten more if he had remained on the Mavericks, but that wasn’t in the cards.

Advertisement

He had a few extension paths on the table, too. LA could’ve offered a four-year, roughly $229 million max deal for long-term security. A shorter two-year extension with a player option was also an option to keep maximum flexibility. Instead, he chose the three-year route, one that potentially leaves him open to unlock another huge payday later.

Regardless of the specifics, Luka’s deal has shocked some, including New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson. The two-time All-Star, who was drafted by the Mavs and shared the court with Luka, spoke on this topic alongside teammate Josh Hart on their Roommates Show podcast.

“When I saw it, I was like, ‘Damn, is that the most he could have got?'” asked Brunson. “It seemed low, but then I realized he got traded and I don’t think he could get the max or whatever.” Hart then jumped in with the specifics. “He could have signed four years like $220 mill or something. But if he didn’t get traded, he would have gotten that five-year $317 million.”

Not only did the extension shock Brunson, but he also expressed confusion at the initial trade that sent Luka to LA.

That’s the truth. Doncic getting dealt away from Dallas did save the Mavs organization a great deal of money. But at what cost? Just losing your beloved franchise player and killing the fanbase’s faith in the franchise. I guess that’s not too bad.

As for Luka, he can opt out of his 2028-2029 year, which would open him up so he could sign the largest extension of all time, one that is estimated to be for five years and $417 million. He’s already on the Top 25 list of highest-earning players in league history, and he’s only 26.

Brunson thought he would always be a backup to Doncic

Jalen Brunson might not understand Luka Doncic’s latest contract extension, but he does understand the freedom to be his own man in New York. That’s because Jalen himself once admitted that he thought he would be backing up The Don for the entirety of his career.

“You never know what can be down the road for you,” said Brunson on an old episode of the Roommates Show. “I didn’t think I’d be in this position. I was like, ‘Alright. I could play in this league a long time. Backup Luka my entire career. That’s what I’m thinking.”

“And then you just accept it,” added Jalen. “You keep building your role and all of a sudden you’re in a whole different role.”

And boy oh boy did that role change. Brunson went from the secondary star in Dallas to the face of the Mecca in New York City. Jalen helped lead the Knicks to an Eastern Conference Finals appearance last season and was only a few games away from taking the team back to the championship series.

Who knows what the Mavericks would have been had Jalen and Luka remained in Dallas? Perhaps they would have hoisted a few trophies up together as teammates. Now the only way they’ll be in the Finals together is as rivals.