LeBron James Hilariously Finds the Best Way to Call Father Time ‘Old’ Alongside Bronny James

LeBron James is currently in the middle of an ongoing battle with Father Time. Well, in the latest Nike advert he got a tiny victory.

As he enters his 20th season, many are questioning whether or not LeBron James is getting up there in age. After all, The King is now playing at a high level at the age of 37.

With many doubting his ability to keep up at his age, Nike decided to capitalize on this opportunity. The company has released several video advertisements showcasing James facing off against Father Time.

Time, played by Jason Mamoa won round one against LeBron. However, James got one over him in the most recent advert.

LeBron James trolls Father Time with a pair of old-school Nike Monarchs

Well, LeBron seems to have taken a small victory in the build-up to the second one. Although not exactly a physical contest, James trolled Time by handing him a pair of Nike Monarchs instead of the new LeBron 20s.

In the video promoting James’ latest shoe, The King hands his son Bronny a pair of the 20s. An act that prompts Jason Mamoa’s rendition of Father Time to suddenly appear and ask for a pair.

Unfortunately for him, LeBron took this chance to get revenge for his previous loss. Hopefully, his joke doesn’t come back to bite him.

The King lost to Father Time in an intense rope battle

The first Nike advert featuring LeBron’s battle against Father Time saw the two face off in a rope battle. One that James was unable to win.

The second battle is almost upon us. Fans will have to wait and see if LeBron can tie the series in the next one.

