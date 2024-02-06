Is Tyler Herro Playing Tonight vs Magic? Feb 6th Injury Report for Heat Star Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

Feb 2, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) celebrates with teammates during a timeout against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat had their backs against the wall, losing seven straight games from 17th January to 29th January. However, Jimmy Butler and Co. turned back to winning ways, defeating the Sacramento Kings and the Washington Wizards before sustaining a loss to begin their four-game homestand. Now as they prepare to host the Orlando Magic tonight, Erik Spoelstra’s boys will want to grab a win at home to improve their 26-24 record. To defeat their Florida rivals, Heat fans would be hoping that Tyler Herro suits up for the contest.

Herro has had an injury-riddled season so far. A shoulder injury sidelined him for 19 games. However, the 24-year-old returned to the lineup in mid-December. Since the 18th December clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the guard has started all the games before missing out on the Heat’s previous clash.

The former Kentucky Wildcat was a last-minute scratch ahead of the Heat-Clippers contest. Initially, Herro was downgraded to “questionable” with a ‘headache’. But merely 15 minutes later, the team announced that the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year would miss out on the fixture.

However, Heat Nation have received some pleasant news ahead of their matchup against the Orlando Magic. The medical staff of the team has listed Tyler Herro as “probable” in the latest injury report. Barring any last-minute setbacks, the Heat should have Herro in tonight’s contest at Kaseya Center.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MiamiHEAT/status/1754585459378765829?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even though players missing games due to injuries is a common theme in the NBA every season, you don’t see many stars miss games due to migraine/headache related concerns. Therefore, Herro missing the game due to a headache caused concerns before the trade deadline.

NBA Twitter speculated a trade as Tyler Herro missed a game due to headache

The Miami Heat have been in rumors to acquire an All-Star caliber player before the 8th February trade deadline. According to numerous reports, Tyler Herro is one of the players who has been added to the trading block. With Herro sitting out of the contest merely a few days before the trade deadline, it didn’t take long before NBA Twitter began speculating a trade. Users flooded the Heat’s X (formerly “Twitter”) comment section with similar statements.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dolphins_talks/status/1754280563664462082?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rainingsnow3/status/1754296694642974958?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SwayBreezay/status/1754276990188732862?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Tyler Herro has been averaging 21 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. Once the trade deadline passes, the sharpshooter will be free from all the uncertainties surrounding him and could find a way to improve his stats drastically.