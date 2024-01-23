Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight vs Nuggets? Pacers Release Injury Report Amidst Hamstring Struggles

Dec 26, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts in the final seconds against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers had a tough end to their six-game road trip. After going 2-2 in the first four games, the Pacers suffered back-to-back losses. Now, the team travels back to Indiana for their four-game homestand. Going up against the Denver Nuggets, fans will certainly hope for Tyrese Haliburton to be healthy enough to suit up against the defending champions.

Tyrese Haliburton suffered a hamstring injury during the 8th January clash between the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics. While trying to pump the brakes, the 23-year-old slipped and stretched his legs. After being down for a while, Hali’s teammates had to carry him off the court.

A day after the contest, reports revealed that the pass-first star had suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. Initially, Hali was supposed to be re-evaluated two weeks later, implying that he would be sidelined for the entire six-game road trip.

However, the All-Star made quick progress, returning to the court earlier than expected.

“I’m ahead of schedule,” Haliburton said. “Where I want to be. Whenever is the right time for me and the medical staff agrees, I’ll be back.”

However, despite going up against the Portland Trail Blazers, Tyrese was sidelined for the 21st January clash against the Phoenix Suns. Ahead of tonight’s clash, Tyrese Haliburton has been listed as “questionable” for the same reason that he sat out last time – left hamstring; strain injury management.

The Tyrese Haliburton-less Pacers suffered a loss against the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets was one of the six opponents that the Indiana Pacers went up against, during their latest six-game road trip. With Tyrese Haliburton sidelined, the defending champs clinched a huge 117-109 win.

In total, the Pacers have played nine games this season without their star guard. While they did manage to hold their ground in four of those games, Rick Carlisle’s boys suffered losses against the Celtics, the Wolves, the Nuggets, the Jazz, and the Suns.

If Haliburton was to miss out on the contest, a lot of the team’s offensive load would fall on Pascal Siakam’s shoulders. Further, with Andrew Nembhard also added to the injury report, TJ McConnell will be given the start.

The Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets will be the favorites to emerge victorious. However, they can expect the Indiana side to come out with all guns blazing, for, a win is extremely essential for them. Currently tied with the #6 Miami Heat, grabbing a victory could boost the Pacers up a spot in the standings.