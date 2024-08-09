Pacers’ Myles Turner Gets Honest About Having Pascal Siakam as a Teammate

May 12, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and center Myles Turner (33) guard Andrew Nembhard (2) celebrate a made basket during game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers traded for 2x All-Star Pascal Siakam a month before the 2024 trade deadline. This was a terrific move for Indy as Siakam formed one of the most effective frontlines in the league last season alongside Myles Turner. On the recent episode of the Club 520 Podcast, Turner sat down with former NBA guard Jeff Teague to discuss a lot of topics related to the Pacers and the NBA in general.

Midway through the show, he was also asked about his experience playing alongside somebody like Siakam. The Pacers Center seemed to hold his frontcourt mate in high regard.

Turner revealed that Spicy P is an ideal professional. He likened Siakam’s professionalism to the typical Indianapolis mentality of doing your job properly and then going home.

“He [Siakam] about his business bro and that’s why I respect him. None of that extra sh**. He get his work in and go home, that’s I feel like Indianapolis, he embodies all of that.”

The 6’11” Center also admitted that Siakam was the missing piece for the Pacers. He highlighted the former Raptor forward’s ability to create offensive opportunities while showcasing tremendous defensive acumen on the other side, “His skillset is crazy. Face-up game, he get downhill, versatile defender. He was like the missing piece [for Indiana].“

Turner also highlighted that the 2019 champion also brings the X-factor of a star which is essential in the current league. Turner added,

“[Siakam] brought more star power. That’s all in this league too bro, the eyes and the attraction is star power like side of things.. You know we miss out on a lot of free agents a lot of time and that was a big gift for us.”

An athlete like Pascal Siakam was a big acquisition for a small market team like Indiana. The whole squad can adhere to a no-nonsense approach, working hard towards their mutual goal of winning as many games as possible. It was visible during the 2024 playoffs as the squad made a deep run to the Conference Finals.

Siakam brought the championship-level experience which showed its effect in key moments. His pairing with Turner was significant for the Pacers in the 2024 playoffs. They were huge on most occasions, especially when their lead guard Tyrese Haliburton was underperforming.

The dynamic duo provided top-notch defense while taking turns in leading their team in scoring. This was one of the main reasons why their squad was able to survive a gritty 7-game series against the New York Knicks.

There’s no doubt that Siakam’s arrival has made the Pacers a much more effective squad. He fits perfectly with Turner, who is one of the best long-range shooters in the league. The two are also elite defenders, which gives the team a brilliant two-way balance.