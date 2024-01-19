Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight Against the Hornets? Availability Update on the ROTY Candidate

Jan 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) tumbles after being unable to keep a ball in play during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs are on a three-game losing streak in what has been a disappointing 2023-24 season. However, Victor Wembanyama has looked nothing like the remainder of the roster. Leading the franchise in points and rebounds, Wemby has showcased several weapons in his arsenal on both sides of the court. Therefore, fans will be wondering if he is set to play the Spurs’ road game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

As per their latest injury report, the Spurs have decided to rest their star performer for the game at Spectrum Center. Therefore, Wemby is “out” for the next game against the Hornets. During the pre-game workout against the Dallas Mavericks, Wemby suffered an ankle twist and his minutes have been restricted since then.

Even with restriction, the first overall pick of last year’s draft played for 27 minutes in the last game against the Boston Celtics. While the Spurs faced a blowout loss, Wemby put up 27 points, five rebounds and one assist.

Without their star rookie, the team has a 0-5 record, which clearly states his importance on the roster. Apart from him, Zach Collins, Sidy Cissoko, and Charles Bassey will also sit out of the game against the Hornets.

The Spurs’ last win came against the Charlotte Hornets, aided by a 26-point performance by Wemby. Therefore, the 7 ft. 4″ phenom’s absence will be a hard pill to swallow for Spurs fans. San Antonio currently holds a 7-33 record, standing at the bottom of the Western Conference. Considering how hard wins have come by this season, the Spurs would see Wemby’s absence as a missed opportunity against a 8-30 Hornets side.

Coach Gregg Popovich believes in Victor Wembanyama

Head coach Greg Popovich’s support for his rookie has been evident throughout the season. Even before he arrived in San Antonio, Popovich was excited to accommodate the French star. When Wemby returned to the court after his ankle sprain, Popovich assured of Wemby’s dedication,

“He’s a competitor. All these guys at this level, they didn’t get here by being noncompetitive. So, he’d rather be playing. It frustrates him more than anything.”

Wemby, however, credited the Spurs’ medical staff for his quick recovery and showed his trust in them, “We communicate a lot with the medical staff and I’ve made it clear that I want them to sit me out.”

Additionally, in their game against the Cavaliers, Popovich even defended the clutch play of Wemby when he passed the ball to Sochan, rather than taking the shot himself. The HC said,

“When he caught that ball, he could have gone up, but he had a wide-open guy right here at the rim, so he made the pass. So, it’s not even a topic. He probably made the best basketball play.”

Even if Wemby is just a rookie, he still takes responsibility for taking his team through to a win. It’s just a matter of time before the rookie becomes one of the few elites in the league.