Is Zach LaVine Playing Tonight vs Hawks? Bulls Release Injury Report Ahead of November 9 Clash

After being limited to only 25 games last season, Zach LaVine was hoping to put his injury woes behind him and return to the form that earned him back-to-back All-Star nods in 2021 and 2022. He started the campaign in fine form and was seemingly returning to his old self before an adductor strain forced him to miss the Bulls’ last three games.

He’s yet to recover from it and his status for their game against the Hawks on Saturday was listed as questionable on the NBA’s latest injury report. That designation usually suggests there’s a 50/50 chance of a player suiting up. However, LaVine’s odds are reportedly higher.

Bulls insider K.C. Johnson provided a positive update about the star forward’s health on X and suggested he might play against the Hawks. He wrote,

“LaVine is getting solid workout in on the court now. Barring setback, look for him Saturday in Atlanta.”

LaVine is getting solid workout in on the court now. Barring setback, look for him Saturday in Atlanta. https://t.co/5lG9kDqXUY — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 8, 2024

LaVine’s return would provide a massive boost to the Bulls’ odds of ending their four-game losing streak. They are 0-3 without him and 3-3 with him in the team. Chicago would be ecstatic to have him and his scoring prowess back in the starting lineup.

The 29-year-old has scored 20 or more points in five of his six appearances this season and is banking 45.8% of his three-point attempts. In his absence in the last three games, the Bulls have shot only 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Head coach Billy Donovan has made three-point shooting a point of emphasis this season, evident from their average of 42.2 three-point attempts per game, which ranks third in the league. While they have three players apart from LaVine who are shooting 40% or more from beyond the arc, none are averaging more than five three-point attempts.

The Bulls need a volume shooter with a high conversion rate for Donovan’s philosophy to work, and the forward has been the man for the job this season. Chicago will be itching for him to return but won’t force it to ensure he isn’t sidelined again.