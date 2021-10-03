Basketball

“Ben Simmons is a softie”: When Joel Embiid tried to ‘warn’ NBA fans about the Sixers DPOY well before his fallout with the 76ers organization

“Ben Simmons is a softie”: When Joel Embiid tried to ‘warn’ NBA fans about the Sixers DPOY well before his fallout with the 76ers organization
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
"The paddock and pits are at their limit in terms of space" - AlphaTauri vehemently reject Toto Wolff's idea of having three drivers per team
Next Article
“There are very few that actually can come up to Max and Lewis’ standard" - Eddie Jordan names the driver he feels could win the world title apart from Verstappen and Hamilton
Latest Posts