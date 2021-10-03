“Ben Simmons is a softie”: When Joel Embiid tried to ‘warn’ NBA fans about the Sixers DPOY well before his fallout with the 76ers organization

Joel Embiid repeatedly called Ben Simmons ‘a softie’ in a workout video during a training session, ‘predicting’ the impending fallout.

The Ben Simmons debacle in Philadelphia has seemingly reached a stalemate. The DPOY candidate has made it clear he wants to be moved from the 76ers while the latter are actively trying to get him to training camp to convince him to stay with the team. This strategy, more likely than not, is merely just to increase his trade stock as it is at an all-time low at the moment.

It was even reported that Joel Embiid and the Sixers players were adamant on flying to Ben Simmons to try to talk to him. Simmons however, rejected this offer and said he did not wish to speak with his ‘former’ teammates.

Also read: “Why pay the water bill when the Earth is 71% water?”: Paul Millsap gets into a war of words with NBA fans over a rather comical query ahead of Lakers-Nets

Joel Embiid seemed to have had enough of Simmons a couple days ago and took to his media availability to say that the Sixers offense was tailored to his needs, yet they still could not succeed.

Ben Simmons gets called a softie by Joel Embiid during a workout.

One of the main gripes with Ben Simmons is that he refuses to work on developing his game while simultaneously wanting to be the focal point of an offense. Shaquille O’Neal even called him ‘soft’ on several occasions and Joel Embiid didn’t hold back on using that word either.

The video shows both Simmons and Embiid working out together a while back with the former walking around with a rather heavy ball hoisted above his shoulders. From the corner, Joel sarcastically yells out multiple times, “Soft, softie.”

Also read: “Michael Jordan is smoking a big a** cigar before his last All-Star Game with his feet kicked up”: When Allen Iverson walked into the coach’s office to find the ‘GOAT’ relaxing

Now, this is obviously sarcasm from the MVP candidate’s side but it is strange that he chose to call Ben the one thing that he gets called the most by his critics. This was filmed well before their eventual collapse and so it’s more likely than not that this video was made in good fun.