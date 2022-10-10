LeBron James Retirement: Is the Lakers’ Star Set to Hang Up His Boots Amidst Las Vegas Ownership Ambitions?

Lakers superstar LeBron James is all set to begin his 20th campaign in the NBA as he approaches his 38th birthday

We’re eight days away from the NBA Tip-Off. To kick things off, both the 2022 NBA Finalists would play games on 18th October. First, the Boston Celtics would host the Philadelphia 76ers. Next, the Golden State Warriors would host the Los Angeles Lakers.

This is a big year for both the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. The King would be entering his 20th season in the NBA and would like to commemorate the same with a return to the promised land.

After the seasons the Lakers had in 2021-22, making it to the playoffs would be a great achievement as well. There is one question bothering a lot of people. Is LeBron James going to hang up his boots? Will the 20th season be his last in the NBA?

LeBron James won’t retire before playing with Bronny and/or Bryce

Ever since 2003, LeBron James has been a constant symbol of continued excellence. Ever since his rookie year, the King has always managed to impress the crowd, and he hasn’t stopped. As he’s entering his 20th season, fans were left pondering about how much longer are we going to see him perform at the level he is.

Well, according to a statement the King made earlier this year during the All-Star Weekend, he wants to play one season with Bronny before retiring.

This would basically mean that LeBron would play the 2024-25 season, because Bronny isn’t eligible for the NBA Draft till 2024.

However, he’s also hinted at the prospect of playing with his younger son, Bryce Maximus, in the NBA.

Bryce is in the class of 2025, and if the current CBA rules apply, he can’t get drafted before 2026. However, the earliest Bryce can join the league even after rule changes, would be 2025. That means the King could also play in the 2025-26 season.

LeBron’s 20th season and Las Vegas Team Ownership Goals

LeBron James is all set to play in his 20th NBA season. Despite being 37 years old, and turning 38 soon, the King has shown no signs of stopping or slowing down. This is a good sign, both for Lakers, and LeBron’s goals to play with his sons.

However, one thing that might come in the way of the same would be NBA’s rules forbidding active players from holding stakes in any franchises. We all know how much the King wants to own a franchise, and Las Vegas seems like the perfect place for the King.

If the teams are announced before James gets to play with his sons, things might get a little dicey. The expansion details are still not ironed out. For now, we can stick to James’ original chain of thought about not retiring before playing a season with Bronny.