Basketball

LeBron James and Co made Jeanie Buss $316 million in 2020-21, $84 million more than an average franchise but the Lakers still wanted to be under Luxury Tax

LeBron James and Co made Jeanie Buss $316 million in 2020-21, $84 million more than an average franchise still Lakers wanted to be under Luxury Tax
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinions on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
"Nephew out here snatching the screws at the rim, Jesus Christ": Kendrick Perkins and LeBron James react to Bronny's tomahawk dunk
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
LeBron James and Co made Jeanie Buss $316 million in 2020-21, $84 million more than an average franchise still Lakers wanted to be under Luxury Tax
LeBron James and Co made Jeanie Buss $316 million in 2020-21, $84 million more than an average franchise but the Lakers still wanted to be under Luxury Tax

LeBron James is a money-making machine. Jeanie Buss always knew how much they would make…