Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Rockets? Grizzlies Release High-Flying Point Guard’s Availability Update

Ja Morant became a formidable player last season. His athleticism turned him into a lethal offensive force and a key player for Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies had a dream-like regular season in 2021-22. They were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 56-win and 26-loss record. Ja Morant played a crucial role in his team’s performance over the season.

It is likely that the star will only top his previous year’s stats this season. He has fully developed into a menacing player. The way he competes with much bigger players in the air and still wins is extraordinary. He is clutch, he is flashy, and he is entertaining.

With 1 appearance under his belt, Morant is expected to make his second appearance on Friday.

Also read: “What They’re Putting Around LeBron James is an Embarrassment”: Charles Barkley Attacks Lakers Front Office After Suffering a 103-97 Loss vs LAC

Ja Morant will play against the Houston Rockets

Ja Morant will be available in the next game. He has not been listed on his team’s report and therefore is definitely available on the active roster. With no other injury report or rumor surrounding him, you can expect Ja to start the point against Houston.

In the last game against the New York Knicks, Morant outperformed everyone on the court. He was an absolute beast and seemed almost unstoppable.

Ja knocked down 11 of his 24 field goals on 45.8% shooting. Meanwhile, he knocked down three crucial shots from beyond the arc and had 50% efficiency from the three-point line. All in all, Morant scored 34 points and registered 9 assists. Just 1 assist shy of a double-double.

When Morant came into the league, he was immediately acknowledged as a brilliant athlete. However, his poor shooting raised some questions on the point guard’s worth. However, over the last season, he showed much-needed improvement in this aspect of his game.

He managed to raise his 3-pt percentage to 34.4%, the best in his career. He also registered the best field goal percentage (49.3%) of his career in 2021-22. If he can manage to further improve his shooting this season, the Grizzlies star will become a legitimate candidate for MVP in the coming years.

All three of Ja Morant’s 3-point makes last night were pure. The jumper is looking better than ever pic.twitter.com/xXq9NGLg0z — Bryson🐻 (@BrysonWright3) October 20, 2022

Will the Grizzlies overcome the Rockets?

The Rockets had the worst record in the entire league last season. They registered just 20 wins and lost 62 games. believe it or not, the Rockets had only 17 wins in the 2020-21 season.

So, last year wasn’t a sudden crumble of this franchise. Since James Harden left the franchise, Houston has found itself in deep trenches unable to change the momentum in its direction.

The Grizzlies, on the other hand, are one of the best squads around in the league. They are quite capable of taking on any team. It will be an easy matchup for them this Friday and will most likely come away with another win.

Also read: Is Draymond Green Playing Tonight vs Nuggets? Warriors Release Report for 2017 DPOY Before the Game Against Nikola Jokic and Co