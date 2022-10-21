“Stands Out Amongst Winners” – Joe Rogan Weighs In on NBA’s Greatest, Michael Jordan vs LeBron James Debate

Joe Rogan Weighs in on NBA’s Greatest, Michael Jordan vs LeBron James Debate. There can be only one greatest ever and Rogan has his pick locked.

Joe Rogan is a man of many colors. Aside from being heavily into martial arts he also has a love for other sports. So, when you have a major sports commentator and a major sports debate, things are bound to blend. Rogan has weighed in on the epic debate ongoing about the greatest player in the NBA. And his verdict is —- Michael Jordan.

Also read: Joe Rogan Interviews an AI-Generated Steve Jobs in a 20-Minute Chat!

Rogan spoke of his views on the greatest basketball player ever during an episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. They were speaking in relation to the Last Dance, a documentary about Michael Jordan’s final year with the Chicago Bulls during the 1997-98 season.

Joe Rogan believes Michael Jordan is better than LeBron James

In the podcast outtake, Rogan says,

“Well, he’s [Michael Jordan] a super winner, you know. Those are always really interesting. Anyone who is that driven to be such a winner like you know stands out amongst winners is so exceptional. Everyone’s like who’s the GOAT, Michael Jordan is always the first pick.

There is wonder like how would LeBron how would this and that but everyone still says Michael Jordan. To be that much of a super winner, you think of all the people playing basketball. All the people around him are world class athletes, professional athletes and he stands out.”

Rogan goes on to say that to be the kind of achiever that Jordan is, one must have a madness about them. Just the desire to conquer and win requires a gladiator-like drive and motivation. So, far as that goes, we know where Rogan stands on his pick for the best basketball player ever.

What is the NBA GOAT Debate?

The NBA GOAT debate has been around for a long time now. Its biggest bump up was during 202 when Rogan talked about it as well. Basically, the debate is between Michael Jordan and LeBron James and who is better between the two.

While there are other NBA stars like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Bill Russell etc. most NBA fans boil it down to MJ vs LeBron.

There are a few key pointers for defining this debate – total Final playoff wins, years of play, critic views, fan votes and of course, the legends themselves.

Out of all of that, the consensus seems to rest with Jordan but LeBron is still active in his career. So, when the dust settles, things might turn out differently. But for now, this one is still up in the air.