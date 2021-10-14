“Is Zion Williamson on the Kelvin Benjamin diet?”: Fans mock the NOLA superstar for gaining weight since his 2019 NBA Draft

Zion Williamson is one of the bigger athletes in the league. Recently, fans trolled the NOLA All-Star as photos comparing his physique from his rookie year and 3rd campaign go viral.

Zion Williamson is among the brightest young talents in the league. Undoubtedly, Zion will be one of the future faces of the league. What the 21-year-old phenom has achieved in his first two years in the league, has been done by a few very set of all-time greats.

Averaging 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists on an outstanding 61.1% shooting from the field, Zion proved all his haters and naysayers wrong this past season. And he dominated the paint displaying his incredibly deep offensive arsenal. As fans already know, “Zanos” has a flashy dunk package, and his touch around the bucket is truly second to none.

The Pelicans truly got an outstanding talent in Zion with their #1 pick of the 2019 Draft. However, Williamson does have one flaw. Weighing 284 pounds, the 6-foot-7 prodigy is one of the heaviest forwards in the league. Being overweight comes the risk of several career-ending injuries.

Recently, fans stumbled upon the media day photos from his rookie campaign. Comparing his physique from his 1st year to his 3rd year, it sure looks like the Pels star has put on some more weight.

Fans troll Zion Williamson for putting on weight since his rookie year

Fans have been naming Williamson all sorts of nasty names like Air Gumbo, among many others. And after the photos comparing his physique from his rookie year and 3rd year go viral, NBA Reddit had some rather mean remarks for “Zanos”.

This surely is a matter of grave concern for the NOLA front office. However, the Pels hope to see a healthy Zion play as soon as the regular season. While fans will hope to see the best of him this upcoming campaign, everyone will definitely hope for him to get back to shape.