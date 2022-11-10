Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Blazers? Pelicans Release Availability Update Ahead of Star-Studded Game

Nov 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) warms up before an NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans have been a revelation this season. NBA fans from across the community knew that this franchise was going to be good this season. But frankly, with each passing game, the team only seems to get better. And when healthy, they seem like they can compete against any team in the league.

However, that ‘healthy’ bit is where the problem lies. At the end of the day, Zion Williamson has already missed a large chunk of games during his time in the league. And recently, the man was forced to miss a few games yet again, much to the detriment of the team.

So, with that in mind, how is Zion Williamson’s health right now?

More specifically, will he be healthy enough to feature against the Blazers tonight?

Zion Williamson is A-Okay to play against the Blazers tonight

Despite all the fears there have been about Zion Williamson’s health, he has been relatively consistent this season.

Frankly, even the time missed mentioned earlier happened due to a freak accident.

So, at the end of the day, the star has shown that his injury-heavy past may finally be behind him. And as per ESPN, that theme is set to continue further tonight against the soaring Portland Trail Blazers.

And with Damian Lillard set to have most of his supporting cast healthy too, this one is set to be one heck of a match.

