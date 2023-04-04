Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Kings?: Pelicans Star’s Injury Update Continues to Show Signs of Positivity

Mar 30, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (C) talks with guard Jose Alvarado (L) and assistant coach Fred Vinson (R) in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans are finally looking like they’re back on track. Even without Zion Williamson, the franchise has won 7 of its last 10 games. Further, they are now on a 2-game win streak and currently sit 8th in the Western Conference. So, suffice it to say, they are very much in the play-in race.

That said, things aren’t even close to being settled just yet. While their 3 game lead on the Timberwolves is robust, it isn’t indestructible. And that means that they need to keep winning, no matter what, something the presence of Zion Williamson would help massively with.

With all that in mind, is Zion Williamson finally feeling healthy enough to partake in the big game against the Kings? Or will the man be watching from the sidelines yet again?

Zion Williamson’s health status remains steadily positive

Almost 2 weeks ago, Zion Williamson was clearly to do on-court work. So, it’s fair to say that the man is getting back into game shape. That said, as per ESPN, he has yet to be re-evaluated.

Zion Williamson is out here getting some shots up pregame. pic.twitter.com/FCMs8adaVC — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 31, 2023

Given the confirmed timeline for the re-evaluation, it will happen within the next 2 days, where the full extent of the status of his health will be revealed to the public at large. However, when it comes to the Kings game, it will unfortunately just be a little too soon for the 22 year old, New Orleans Pelicans star.

That said, we do think that the franchise has shown more than enough to make this an enticing game to watch. So maybe, just maybe, even without Zion Williamson, the Pelicans can indeed pull this one out of the bag.

What is Zion Williamson averaging this season?

After playing 29 games so far this season, Zion Williamson is currently averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. Additionally, the Pelicans’ star man is shooting 60.8% from the field, 36.8% from beyond the arc, and 71.4% from the free throw line.