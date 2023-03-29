Why Is Zion Williamson Out? Pelicans Hint at Potential Return Date During Game Against Warriors

Mar 23, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) talks to fans on a time out against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans made their way to San Francisco to take on the defending champions, the Warriors. With the 7th seed potentially on the line for the Pelicans, they know how important tonight’s matchup is. Playing without Zion Williamson, the Pelicans have made sure they did not lose a lot of step.

Halfway through the game, they built a lead as large as 20 points and held a 17-point 63-46 lead over the 2022 Champions. The Pelicans have three starters in double-digits, whereas the Warriors have a one-sided scoring mechanism, with Stephen Curry scoring 17.

Watching the Pelicans have a shot at a potential #6 seed; the fans wonder where Zion Williamson is. When is he coming back?

Pelicans hint at potential Zion Williamson return date

Zion Williamson has been out of action for nearly three months now. He suffered a hamstring injury in the first week of January. Initially, it was reported that he would be out for two to three weeks. However, he suffered a setback and has now been out for over two and a half months.

Tonight, we got a huge update on Zion. During the game, Chris Haynes reported that Williamson had been cleared for on-court activities. Zion will be re-evaluated mid-next week.

.@ChrisBHaynes shares the latest update on the return of Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/2bpO6rKGam — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 29, 2023

If things go well in the evaluation, Zion might return to the court as soon as the end of next week. For now, all the Pelicans fans can do is hope their team can hold on and that Zion’s re-evaluation goes well.