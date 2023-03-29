HomeSearch

Why Is Zion Williamson Out? Pelicans Hint at Potential Return Date During Game Against Warriors

Raahib Singh
|Published 29/03/2023

Why Is Zion Williamson Out? Pelicans Hint at Potential Return Date During Game Against Warriors

Mar 23, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) talks to fans on a time out against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans made their way to San Francisco to take on the defending champions, the Warriors. With the 7th seed potentially on the line for the Pelicans, they know how important tonight’s matchup is. Playing without Zion Williamson, the Pelicans have made sure they did not lose a lot of step.

Halfway through the game, they built a lead as large as 20 points and held a 17-point 63-46 lead over the 2022 Champions. The Pelicans have three starters in double-digits, whereas the Warriors have a one-sided scoring mechanism, with Stephen Curry scoring 17.

Watching the Pelicans have a shot at a potential #6 seed; the fans wonder where Zion Williamson is. When is he coming back?

Pelicans hint at potential Zion Williamson return date

Zion Williamson has been out of action for nearly three months now. He suffered a hamstring injury in the first week of January. Initially, it was reported that he would be out for two to three weeks. However, he suffered a setback and has now been out for over two and a half months.

Tonight, we got a huge update on Zion. During the game, Chris Haynes reported that Williamson had been cleared for on-court activities. Zion will be re-evaluated mid-next week.

If things go well in the evaluation, Zion might return to the court as soon as the end of next week. For now, all the Pelicans fans can do is hope their team can hold on and that Zion’s re-evaluation goes well.

Share this article
About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh