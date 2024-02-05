Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Feb 5th Injury Report for 23 Year-Old Pelicans Star

The New Orleans Pelicans had a tough start to their four-game road trip, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics. However, they redeemed themselves by clinching wins against the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs. Going up against the Toronto Raptors at home in their next clash, the Pelicans will hope to extend their winning streak. For the same, fans will hope that Zion Williamson can suit up for tonight’s contest.

Advertisement

After recovering from the quad injury that he was dealing with in the first few months of the season, Zion Williamson suffered a bone contusion in his left foot. The same injury was the reason why the 6ft 6” forward was sidelined in the 31st January clash against the Rockets.

Ahead of the contest against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, Zion was added to the injury report as “questionable”. But the 23-year-old did play the game. Similarly, Williamson has been listed in the Pelicans’ February 5 report as “questionable” (left foot bone contusion) yet again. And just like the last game, fans will expect the Pelicans star to suit up.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cclark_13/status/1754288766225678549?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 17-32 Raptors will not pose a major threat in Monday’s contest. In any case, the Pels have a 6-4 record without Williamson on the floor. Therefore, Zion’s absence shouldn’t affect New Orleans significantly. Although fans would certainly expect some fireworks at Smoothie King Center from their beloved star.

Zion Williamson hit a game-winner in the previous outing

The New Orleans Pelicans found themselves in a tough spot, trailing by 12 points against the San Antonio Spurs. However, Willie Green’s boys pulled off a terrific comeback to win the game. Zion Williamson had a heroic display in the process.

Zion was on the floor for nearly 36 minutes and recorded 33 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. The former Dukie also had the most important play of the night, hitting the game-winning layup.

NOLA were trailing by 1 point with almost 10 seconds on the clock. An impressive block from Brandon Ingram resulted in Jose Alverado gaining control of the ball. The guard immediately passed the rock to Williamson who charged towards the basket. Despite three defenders surrounding him, the forward hit a contested layup, helping the Louisiana side clinch the 114-113 win.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DukeMBB/status/1753640120966955161?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fortunately, Zanos has had a near injury-free campaign compared to his past seasons. Out of the first 49 games, he’s only missed 10 games. However, he has been averaging career lows in points (22.3) and rebounds (5.5). Looking at his output, it is not surprising that he didn’t receive an All-Star nod this year.