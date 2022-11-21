Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs the Warriors? Pelicans Release Injury Update for 284-lbs Youngster

Nov 10, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to a foul against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

After missing out on the entire 2021-2022 season, Zion Williamson has made quite the comeback this year. The New Orleans Pelicans are over the .500 mark to start this season, and “Zanos” making a comeback is a huge reason why.

The former Duke Blue Devil played 11 games before getting sidelined with a right foot contusion after the NOLA-Rockets clash.

In the three games without Zion, the New Orleans-based franchise has managed to defeat the Grizzlies and the Bulls before losing to the in-form Boston Celtics.

Playing against the Golden State Warriors as their final clash of the 5-game homestand, it will be extremely crucial for Willie Green’s boys to hit the road with momentum on their side. However, as Stephen Curry and co. come off a 2-game win streak, Zion will definitely be required to upset the defending champions.

Zion Williamson is listed as a ‘Probable’

During an interview on Saturday, Williamson was pretty optimistic that he would be playing on Monday night.

“As of now, I can say I’m definitely playing Monday,” said Williamson. “I don’t see why I wouldn’t at this point. I had enough time off it. The pain seems to be gone at this point.”

According to several sources, the Pelicans have listed their All-Star forward as “Probable” ahead of the clash against GSW. The Pelicans might also miss out on Trey Murphy’s services, who is listed as “Questionable” with a right foot contusion.

Zion Williamson is probable.

Trey Murphy is questionable. pic.twitter.com/rapkK7maC6 — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) November 20, 2022

Fans are likely to see the 22-year-old suit up against the San Francisco-based organization and help NOLA grab their 10th win of the season.

Zion has a pretty good record against Dub Nation, averaging a solid 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in the 4 times he has faced them. It will be extremely important for the 284-pound forward to dominate the paint early in the bout and give the Pels a great start to potentially rise up in the standings.

