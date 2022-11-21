HomeSearch

Ben Simmons Gives the Perfect “Meme Face” When Asked About Philly Fans After Dropping 22 Points vs Wolves

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published Nov 21, 2022

Ben Simmons Gives the Perfect “Meme Face” When Asked About Philly Fans After Dropping 22 Points vs Wolves

Images sourced from Twitter.com and USA Today Sports

Ben Simmons scored a season-high 22 points. As he finds his rhythm, journalists want to know how he is preparing himself ahead of the Philadelphia game. Well, Simmons’ response should tell you everything.

Simmons was looking good tonight. A performance where he turned back the pages of his NBA career. Although, in this case, the book is rather small and he had to turn back just a few pages.

Ben’s performance has been a long time coming and it is just a salient reminder of his quality. While almost everyone, us included, has been skeptical about his form, Ben is ready to prove that all it takes is trust and faith.

Also read: $60 Million Worth Charles Barkley’s ‘Beat Your Wife and Kids’ Statement Would Have Caused a Stir with Wife Maureen Blumhardt

Ben Simmons’ puts up his best regular season performance in 2 years!

Simmons’ performance tonight can be summed up in one word, vintage. The PG excelled at drives and looked like the same guy who was making all-star games in Philadelphia.

His performance has been steady over the last two games and it looks as though the Nets have added a new fulcrum to their offense. Kevin Durant could not be happier.

Even Chris Broussard was on cue to cheer up Simmons. But that is not all that is making waves.

Also read: “Girl Had Accused Kobe Bryant of Assaulting Her”: When Shaquille O’Neal Offered His Home to Mamba but Was Ghosted

The Brooklyn Nets point guard makes a hilarious face

During his post-game interview, he was asked about if the reception in Philadelphia would be warm and he had the most appropriate response.

And that face will make the rounds till tip-off. And perhaps even after the tip-off.

Simmons was quite nonchalant about the game and it will be fun to see how the match-up transpires.


Also read: Paying His Father $500,000 a Year, Shaquille O’Neal Once Revealed the Shocking Mind Games Behind Every ‘A** Whooping’ He Received As a Kid

About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam