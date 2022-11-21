Ben Simmons Gives the Perfect “Meme Face” When Asked About Philly Fans After Dropping 22 Points vs Wolves

Ben Simmons scored a season-high 22 points. As he finds his rhythm, journalists want to know how he is preparing himself ahead of the Philadelphia game. Well, Simmons’ response should tell you everything.

Simmons was looking good tonight. A performance where he turned back the pages of his NBA career. Although, in this case, the book is rather small and he had to turn back just a few pages.

Ben’s performance has been a long time coming and it is just a salient reminder of his quality. While almost everyone, us included, has been skeptical about his form, Ben is ready to prove that all it takes is trust and faith.

Also read: $60 Million Worth Charles Barkley’s ‘Beat Your Wife and Kids’ Statement Would Have Caused a Stir with Wife Maureen Blumhardt

Ben Simmons’ puts up his best regular season performance in 2 years!

Simmons’ performance tonight can be summed up in one word, vintage. The PG excelled at drives and looked like the same guy who was making all-star games in Philadelphia.

Ben Simmons tonight: 22 PTS

8 REB

5 AST

11-13 FG Game-high +19. pic.twitter.com/tz04gFsZl7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 21, 2022

His performance has been steady over the last two games and it looks as though the Nets have added a new fulcrum to their offense. Kevin Durant could not be happier.

Ben Simmons over the last 2 games: • 15 PTS I 13 REB I 7 AST

• 22 PTS I 8 REB I 5 AST The Earth is healing. pic.twitter.com/d6x7G2z3NQ — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 21, 2022

Even Chris Broussard was on cue to cheer up Simmons. But that is not all that is making waves.

Ben Simmons is straight up ballin’! — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) November 21, 2022

Also read: “Girl Had Accused Kobe Bryant of Assaulting Her”: When Shaquille O’Neal Offered His Home to Mamba but Was Ghosted

The Brooklyn Nets point guard makes a hilarious face

During his post-game interview, he was asked about if the reception in Philadelphia would be warm and he had the most appropriate response.

“In Philly?!” Ben Simmons knows what to expect 😅 pic.twitter.com/XZMoeM9DxE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2022

And that face will make the rounds till tip-off. And perhaps even after the tip-off.

😂😂 just became a meme https://t.co/4EJD3PDvYV — Cedric Johnson (@Clo_Dagreat) November 21, 2022

Simmons was quite nonchalant about the game and it will be fun to see how the match-up transpires.

“I’m ready to play. What? Is something going on?” Ben Simmons when asked about his emotions going back to Philadelphia 🤣 (via @erikslater_) pic.twitter.com/HAnesmZvXN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 21, 2022



Also read: Paying His Father $500,000 a Year, Shaquille O’Neal Once Revealed the Shocking Mind Games Behind Every ‘A** Whooping’ He Received As a Kid