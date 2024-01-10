Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Pelicans Issue Injury Report Ahead of Matchup Against Stephen Curry and Co.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 03: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) before the New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball game on January 03, 2019, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire) NBA: JAN 03 Pelicans at Lakers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon2001030140

The New Orleans Pelicans began their five-game road trip on a successful note. Heading to California as the underdogs, Willie Green’s boys stunned the Sacramento Kings, clinching a 133-100 win. Following their 33-point blowout victory, the Pelicans now prepare to go up against the Golden State Warriors. Even though the Warriors are going through their own fair share of ups and downs, fans will hope that Zion Williamson takes on the floor.

Advertisement

The New Orleans Pelicans were in incredible form, going on a four-game win streak before suffering a tough loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on January 5. Having gained some momentum after prevailing over the Kings, NOLA will hope to lodge their 23rd win of the season tonight. But, with a couple of key pieces being added to the team’s injury report, things don’t look very motivating for the Louisiana side.

Joining Jose Alvarado, Zion Williamson has been listed to be “questionable” due to a right quad injury. Whereas, Matt Ryan will continue to miss yet another game.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PelicansNBA/status/1744887821201268991?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Zion Williamson hurt himself during the clash against the Los Angeles Clippers

Apart from suffering a loss, the New Orleans Pelicans received one more blow during the fixture against the Los Angeles Clippers. With 8:24 minutes remaining in the third period, Zion Williamson injured his right quad and was taken out for the remainder of the game.

Ahead of the very next clash, Williamson was added to the injury report as “questionable”. To give their star forward rest, the Pelicans went ahead with Zion sidelined. Despite the two-time All-Star missing out on the action, CJ McCollum’s 30-point outburst allowed the squad to a huge win.

With the win over the Kings, the Pelicans have won more games than they have lost (4-3) in the absence of the southpaw so far in this campaign. Even though fans will be hoping for Williamson to suit up tonight, going up against the GSW, the team does stand a great chance of winning even without him.

Unlike the past few seasons, the former Duke Blue Devil’s performance hasn’t been exceptional this time around. Having played in the majority of the games, the 6ft 6” youngster is only averaging 21.8 points and six rebounds. Luckily, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum have managed to lift a lot of the team’s offensive load.