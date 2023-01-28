HomeSearch

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs Wizards? Pelicans release injury report for 2023 All-Star Starter

Raahib Singh
|Published 28/01/2023

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs Wizards? Pelicans release injury report for 2023 All-Star Starter

Dec 31, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after a goal tending call during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans are in a bit of a jam. Playing without Zion Williamson, the Pels have lost their last six games. They were once the top seed in the West, but Willaimson’s injury and absence have hurt them quite a bit, and they are now the fourth seed, sitting eight games behind the top-seeded Nuggets.

In their last game, the Pelicans were trashed by the Timberwolves. They were handed a 111-102 loss at home.

Despite CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram on the court, the Pelicans just can’t seem to replicate the effect Zion Williamson has. The 6ft 6″ forward was the #1 Draft pick in 2019 for a reason.

As the Pelicans prepare to host the Wizards, fans wonder if Zion will suit up tonight.

Also Read: “Yo, I’m Killing Michael Jordan”: Grant Hill Reflects On 1995 Summer Runs in Los Angeles Where He Outplayed His Airness

Zion Williamson is OUT for tonight’s contest

This season, Zion returned to the court after missing the 2021-22 NBA season. In the 29 games he played, Williamson averaged 26 points, seven rebounds, and 4.6 assists a game. He was a force in the paint and used to score his points at high efficiency.

On January 4, Zion strained his Hamstring, ruling him out for 3-4 weeks. In a recent update, the team reported that Zion’s hamstring rehab is progressing as expected, and he’s expected to return around February 7th.

However, that means that Zion will not be playing tonight as the Wizards come to town.

Despite Zion being out, he was recently named an All-Star Starter. This is his 2nd All-Star selection, and the first time he’s been named a starter.

This is the first All-Star starter that the Pelicans have had since Anthony Davis.

Also Read: Jayson Tatum on Verge of Passing Lakers Superstar Anthony Davis On Elite Scoring List In Upcoming Game vs LeBron James

About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh