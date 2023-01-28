Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs Wizards? Pelicans release injury report for 2023 All-Star Starter

Dec 31, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after a goal tending call during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans are in a bit of a jam. Playing without Zion Williamson, the Pels have lost their last six games. They were once the top seed in the West, but Willaimson’s injury and absence have hurt them quite a bit, and they are now the fourth seed, sitting eight games behind the top-seeded Nuggets.

In their last game, the Pelicans were trashed by the Timberwolves. They were handed a 111-102 loss at home.

Despite CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram on the court, the Pelicans just can’t seem to replicate the effect Zion Williamson has. The 6ft 6″ forward was the #1 Draft pick in 2019 for a reason.

As the Pelicans prepare to host the Wizards, fans wonder if Zion will suit up tonight.

Zion Williamson is OUT for tonight’s contest

This season, Zion returned to the court after missing the 2021-22 NBA season. In the 29 games he played, Williamson averaged 26 points, seven rebounds, and 4.6 assists a game. He was a force in the paint and used to score his points at high efficiency.

On January 4, Zion strained his Hamstring, ruling him out for 3-4 weeks. In a recent update, the team reported that Zion’s hamstring rehab is progressing as expected, and he’s expected to return around February 7th.

Update on Zion: he was recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring injury. The re-evaluation showed that his hamstring is healing as expected, and progressing well with his recovery. pic.twitter.com/aGkXjHcrKu — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 24, 2023

However, that means that Zion will not be playing tonight as the Wizards come to town.

Despite Zion being out, he was recently named an All-Star Starter. This is his 2nd All-Star selection, and the first time he’s been named a starter.

Folks… Zion is an – ⭐️ — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 27, 2023

This is the first All-Star starter that the Pelicans have had since Anthony Davis.

