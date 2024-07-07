Isaiah Thomas Breaks Down “Cookin” Defenders in the Flow of the Game

Isaiah Thomas is a name that often gets eclipsed by other players in certain categories. But many tend to forget how good Zeke really was during his time with the Boston Celtics. Since fans don’t seem to be giving Thomas his flowers, it seemed as if the former All-Star took matters into his own hands while on social media.

Advertisement

He shared a video of his highlights from the 2016-17 season. The video’s original caption was, “Bro was 5’9 dropping 30 every night,” which perfectly describes the Head’s tenure with the Boston Celtics. Crowned as ‘The King of the Fourth’ by fans during his prime, Thomas felt it was only right to remind everyone as to how good he was.

“Hahahaha cookin they a**. All within the game too. None of that 100 dribbles to an iso.”

Hahahaha cookin they ass. All within the game too. None of that 100 dribbles to an iso. https://t.co/L4XGwJRrfJ — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 6, 2024

Zeke specifically mentioned not having to dribble the ball excessively and calling for an isolation play to ‘Cook’ defenders. Thomas may have been taking a dig at players who are in the league today and heavily rely on iso plays to score the ball.

Thomas spent four years donning a Celtics uniform. He started off strong with a 19.0 point average in his first year only to drop down to averaging 16.4 points per game in the next season.

The following two years were when the world got to see a peak of Thomas schooling oversized defenders while being 5’9. As per StatMuse, IT went on to average 22.2 points in his third year and capped off his last year in Boston averaging 28.9 points per game.

The moniker ‘The King of the Fourth’ was given to Thomas as he had a tendency to go off in the fourth quarter. He would take over the game with his nifty moves from the mid-range and the paint.

One art that Thomas had mastered was how to draw fouls. There were instances when even Boston fans were surprised to see Isaiah get awarded with a call instead of the defender. But that is the polarizing effect he started to have around the league.

Many are not aware of the fact that ‘Bighead’ played with an injured hip during the entirety of the 2016-17 NBA season. His trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers a year later is when fans started to see his downfall.

Thomas lost a step and wasn’t as explosive as he was a year ago. He bounced around the league for a couple of years before his ultimate exit from the league.

Last season, Zeke got another chance to live his basketball dreams as he signed a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns. This 10-day contract may have helped him get back on the map but the two-time All-Star is still looking for a team to sign with.

Only need 1 team, one chance! Impact winning no matter what. Professional as they come AND got REAL DEAL HOOP GAME if the opportunity is there!!!! Stay the course — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 3, 2024

Regardless of whether teams will call his number or not, Thomas is constantly in the gym, working on himself and waiting for the day his phone rings, calling him for his services.