Stephen Curry and Magic Johnson Changed the Game of Basketball: Lakers Legend

The three-point revolution in the NBA didn’t happen overnight. Teams saw the blueprint come from a certain pair of guards from Golden State and quickly adapted. For obvious reasons, Stephen Curry is credited as the best three-point shooter in NBA history. However, it’s important to highlight his impact on the game of basketball as a whole. Three-time NBA champion Bryon Scott believes Curry changed the game in a way similar to another legendary guard.

Nobody expected Curry to reach the lengths that he has throughout his 17-year NBA career. He entered the league as an undersized guard with an affinity for shooting three-pointers. At the time, it didn’t seem like a recipe for long-term success. Four NBA championships, two MVPs, and 11 All-Star selections later, Curry is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all-time.

However, his accolades aren’t the only special thing about him. In a recent live edition of Byron Scott’s Fast Break Podcast, the conversation shifted to Curry. A fan asked the former Los Angeles Lakers legend for his opinion on how Curry has changed the game. Scott didn’t hesitate to answer the question but provided a comparison to a former teammate to truly illustrate his thoughts.

“I think Steph Curry has changed the game like Magic Johnson did when he came into the league,” Scott said. “You never saw a 6’9 point guard that was able to do the things Magic was able to do.”

Scott has an excellent point; Magic Johnson truly was one of a kind. The NBA certainly had spectacular moments before Johnson entered the league, but nowhere close to what Magic was able to do. Every game the dynamic Lakers star played, it was must-watch television. Magic added the oomph that helped the Lakers become ‘Showtime.’ Curry has that trait covered, but in a different way than Johnson did.

“Then you get Steph, who comes in as a point guard on paper, but he shoots the s*** out of the ball. He’s probably the best shooter we have ever seen. When he steps across half-court, you have to guard him. But the thing I love about Steph is that he’s even more dangerous when he doesn’t have the ball,” Scott proclaimed.

Great shooters are always a point of emphasis for opposing defenses. However, Curry is unlike any other three-point shooter in league history. He constantly moves without the ball, demanding attention 24/7. Many players have tried to emulate Curry’s outstanding three-point ability, but there has yet to be one to replicate his off-ball movement.

Nonetheless, Curry’s impact is huge. Without the Warriors legend, a whole era of basketball may be different. We have players like Trae Young because of Curry’s greatness. Surely, there will only be more to enter the league in the coming years who will model their entire game after the Warriors’ star even more.