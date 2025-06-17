LeBron James Uses Peyton Manning and Tom Brady as Examples While Discussing His Distaste for Ring Culture in the NBA

Who is the face of the NBA? Is Tyrese Haliburton a superstar? Is it bad for the league to have two small-market teams in the Finals? These are all silly questions that have been asked ad nauseum recently, dominating the conversation in a negative way and distracting from more interesting topics such as how exactly did the Pacers go from 10-15 in early December to within two games of a title?

So much of NBA discourse has been diluted down to these absurd conversations, seemingly flooding the NBA world with content that no one will ever read or watch. Many wondered if there would ever be something that did the opposite and zigged where others zagged, focusing on actually interesting topics.

Mind the Game, the podcast cohosted by LeBron James and Steve Nash, always tries to discuss the game in a thoughtful, nuanced way. With six MVPs between them, they’re uniquely qualified to answer the tough questions with precision and expertise. That expertise was put to the test in the most recent episode as they fielded mailbag questions from fans.

One of the questions, sent in by a listener named Dustin Nielson, asked “Why is ring culture so much more prevalent in the NBA than any other sport?” LeBron, who’s been victimized more than anyone by the hot take nature of today’s NBA discourse, said with a rueful laugh, “Oh my goodness, I do not know the answer. I wish I had the answer to this, but I’m not sure, man.”

Just in case anybody doesn’t know, “ring culture” is the idea of boiling down a player’s entire career into how many championships they won, an undoubtedly reductive and simplistic way of viewing anyone’s accomplishments. Once he collected himself, LeBron cited examples from basketball and other sports to prove why ring culture is a stupid way of evaluating players.

“You sit here and tell me that Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley and Steve Nash weren’t unbelievable. ‘Oh, they can’t be discussed with these guys because this guy won one ring or won two rings.’ It’s just weird to me, it’s like saying Peyton Manning can’t be in the same room with [Tom] Brady or [Patrick] Mahomes because he only has one ring. They don’t never discuss that in their sport.”

LeBron went on to name other all-time greats, such as Dan Marino and Barry Bonds, as guys who are among the best to ever play their respective sports, yet never achieved the ultimate team success. “I don’t understand where it came from, I don’t know where it started. We have to appreciate more of what guys have been able to accomplish.”

There couldn’t be two more perfect guys to have this discussion than LeBron and Nash, because they represent both extremes of the ring culture debate. Nash is, by any measure, one of the greatest point guards of all-time, and the first one to win back-to-back MVP awards since Magic Johnson. His teams, revolutionary though they were, fell short and never won a championship.

Then there’s LeBron, who has four titles, but is often seen as being on the wrong end of the GOAT debate with Michael Jordan for the simple fact that MJ was able to win six rings in his career. For some reason, when it comes to LeBron, losing in the conference finals is somehow better than making the Finals ten times. That is as absurd as it sounds.

Perhaps ring culture is so prevalent in the NBA because one superstar player has such an outsized impact on the game. In football, a quarterback is the most important player, but they’re on the bench half the time. As great as he was, Tom Brady wouldn’t have nearly as many rings if not for Bill Belichick’s defense. Barry Bonds only got four at-bats per game.

The best basketball players in the world are able to put their imprint on the game on every possession, but it’s still unfair to pin all of a team’s successes and failures on one guy. LeBron couldn’t have beaten the Warriors without Kyrie Irving, but even Jordan couldn’t have toppled the Spurs with Larry Hughes and Zydrunas Ilgauskus instead of Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

Ring culture debates will always live on, but smart fans will always analyze and appreciate the game in a deeper way.