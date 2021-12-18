“Isaiah Thomas deserved every bit of that standing ovation!”: NBA fans show their support to the veteran Point Guard on his first game back in more than 9 months

Isaiah Thomas is the definition of hard work makes the dream work. His game against the Timberwolves was a showcase.

IT made his second return to the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers on a 10 day contract. His first game on his return might have ended in a loss, but he was far from the reason why. Isaiah had 19 points in 21 minutes off the bench and was always on the move.

In a lackluster loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, no Laker looked sharper and motivated than IT. He may have a personal agenda, but if he does keep this up for his 10 day contract, he surely has to find a more permanent home.

IT came off the bench in the game, the fans gave him a standing ovation. He had a quick impact on the game, drawing a foul and hitting his first two free throws in the first quarter. In a team which boasted the likes of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, IT was the best scoring option.

Fans everywhere are rooting for Isaiah Thomas to succeed

The 5ft 9in PG’s career is something that the NBA fans love. Already at a height disadvantage and yet playing at an elite level for many years. Ever since his move away from the Celtics, IT has not been the same. Personal tragedy, constant injury troubles and trades meant he never felt settled.

When he was out of the league after playing his last game with the Washington Wizards, fans were rooting for his comeback. Thomas had a small comeback of sorts, signing a 10 day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, but he did not get picked up.

Thomas has been very patient throughout his career – even at this phase. His effort in the game against the Timberwolves is testament to that. He knows nothing in this league is guaranteed. Just look at the stories of Jeremy Lin, Serge Ibaka or Carmelo Anthony. They all were or are in similar positions to IT and the only one successful enough to comeback has been Melo.

