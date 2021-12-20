“Isaiah Thomas showing that he’s an NBA caliber player…Anyone with eyes could see that???”: Celtics Twitter lambasts NBA teams for not picking up IT4 as a free agent before this

There has been a positive in the last two Lakers losses. The team has found a great scoring option in the backcourt, and to NBA fans’ delight, it’s Isaiah Thomas.

After playing only three games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season, the former Celtics All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is rocking an NBA uniform again after almost a year of struggle to be on a squad.

The guard consistently proved himself in FIBA matches for team USA and the minor leagues including the G-league, only to get a temporary offer from the biggest rivals of his former Boston team.

The Los Angeles Lakers signed former NBA star Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract with NBA Hardship Exception provisions. And it looks like the injury and COVID-19 protocols plagued team has found themselves a great help on the struggling backcourt.

Former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas rocks in Purple and Gold as well

Although a help in the backcourt is only one of the Lakers’ several problems this season, it is good for a start. The 2020 NBA Champions have lost both the games since they signed the veteran point guard after 5 of their players went under the health and safety protocols.

But those losses have got nothing to do with Isaiah’s performances. In both the games he has played, IT has been great. It looks like he is back where he belongs and that is what the experts believe as well.

Isaiah showing once again that he’s an NBA caliber player wow who could have seen that coming oh that’s right anyone with eyes — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) December 20, 2021

In his first game back in the league, Thomas scored a quick 19 in just under 22 minutes off the bench against the Timberwolves. The Lakers lost the game because of the lack of defensive effort by the whole squad and two injuries to Anthony Davis.

In Sunday’s close game against the Chicago Bulls, IT started the game and added 13 crucial points, shooting 3/7 from downtown. Lakers lost the game 110-115, which was a one-possession game until the last few seconds.

The Purple and Gold will be looking towards IT for more crucial minutes in the upcoming games until Davis and other Lakers are out. And if he delivers, he’ll surely be a candidate for an extended stay.