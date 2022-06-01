“Jayson Tatum now has a $195 million contract, but once had nothing to eat!”: The Boston Celtics superstar reflects on his tough childhood growing up in Missouri

Jayson Tatum signed a $195M max contract extension with the Boston Celtics but had nothing to eat at one point growing up.

Jayson Tatum was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to Brandy Cole and Justin Tatum in early March 1998. Brandy turned down a volleyball scholarship to raise Jayson, while Justin attended St. Louis University and played basketball.

Justin Tatum, Jayson Tatum’s father, played professionally overseas. Larry Hughes, his godfather, was a lottery pick in the NBA.

Tyronn Lue, Jayson’s older cousin, won an NBA championship as a player with the Los Angeles Lakers and then as a head coach in Cleveland. With such an elite level of basketball achievers surrounding him, it should come as no surprise that 21-year-old Jayson Tatum became an NBA All-Star in his third season.

Jayson Tatum at 24 years old: 🍀 3x All-Star

🍀 2x All-NBA

🍀 Olympic Gold Medalist

🍀 2022 Eastern Conference Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/ReD0Wgr4qc — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 30, 2022

Tatum would tell Cole, “I want to play basketball.” “Work extremely hard,” she’d say.

Jayson worked hard and exhibited pride in his desire to play basketball. When his teacher instructed him to choose a “practical job,” Cole became outraged and marched to the school to face the person who had asked Jayson to rethink his goal.

Also, read – “Michael Jordan, we are millionaires too!”: When Samuel L Jackson explained how the $1.6 billion man gambled on the golf course

Jayson Tatum speaks about spending many nights without food growing up as a child

In a new edition of “Up Close with Sage Steele,” Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum returns to his birthplace of St. Louis, Missouri, to reminisce on his childhood.

Tatum recalls his childhood with his mother after relocating to their new house when he was three years old. Tatum lived in the same house for 15 years with his mother and their dog. He left when he was 18 to attend college.

Brandy and Jayson slept in the same bed for several years while she tried to make ends meet. Cole had a lot on her plate: expenses, a boy to raise, a part-time job, and a university degree.

Tatum also mentioned going multiple nights without eating. Donna, their neighbor, had fed Cole and Tatum several times. Tatum and his mother will be eternally thankful to her for her support and assistance through difficult times.

Also, read – “Tatum and Brown are the heads of the snake, Marcus Smart does what he does”: Stephen Curry addresses facing Celtics in 2022 NBA Finals

Tatum is currently a three-time all-star and was just voted Eastern Conference Finals MVP. He agreed to terms with the Boston Celtics on a $195 million contract which means no more hungry nights.