“Stephen Curry and the Warriors are better than the Miami Heat?!”: NBA Twitter uncovers incredible stat about Golden State during this season

Incredible stat shows just how incredible Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been during this season

It may sound a bit weird to say. But, are the Golden State Warriors contenders already?

So far, the team’s record stands at an incredible 6-1, and they stand as one of only three teams in the NBA to boast this record.

A massive part of this has been the Warriors’ offensive depth and quality during this season. And frankly, by now, you’ve probably already heard about just how good they are on that end of the floor.

But what about defense?

Well, recently, the NBA community discovered a recent stat about the Warriors’ defense this season. And boy, is it going to be a delight for Warriors fans to see.

Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors stand as the best defensive team in the NBA so far this season

Oh yes, you read that right.

Don’t believe us? Well then, take a look at the tweet below.

Top 3 Defensive Ratings in the NBA: 1.) Warriors – 97.1

2.) Heat – 97.9

3.) Jazz – 99.7 The only 3 teams that are 6-1. 🔒 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 4, 2021

Yep. They’re that good.

Now, we will admit, while Draymond Green is genuinely starting to regress as a player, he is still perhaps the biggest part of this. However, players like Juan-Toscano Anderson, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., and even Jordan Poole deserve a massive amount of credit.

Simply put, in just a season, the Warriors have gone from a tea missing the playoffs, to one that is the favorite to make the Western Conference Finals.

Jesus Christ, this team evolves quickly.

