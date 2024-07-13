Isiah Thomas Endorses Kenyon Martin’s Passionate Rant Over Shot Blockers In The NBA

Over the past decade, the NBA has moved from a dunker’s league to a shooter’s league. Every team builds their offensive philosophy around spacing the floor with elite shooters who camp on the three-point line, creating lanes in the paint for centers and point guards to exploit. The advent of the three-pointer era has seen a steep decline in the number of stellar rim protectors. However, Kenyon Martin believes some players have undeservingly built a reputation for excelling at the role and Isiah Thomas concurs.

The former Denver Nuggets star ranted about the term ‘rim protector’ being used frivolously during his appearance on the Gil’s Arena podcast. He argued that the increased spacing had led to a spike in iso possession, giving more blocking opportunities. He claimed that good blocking numbers don’t automatically make a player a good rim protector. He explained with examples,

“Just because you can block a shot or two, that don’t mean you a rim protector. Dwyane Wade was the leading shot-blocker at his position. Is he a f**king rim protector? No… [Victor Wembanyama] is a f**king rim protector. Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis, Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. Rim protectors.”

Martin added that LeBron James is an excellent shot-blocker, but cannot be labeled a rim protector. He claimed that only a few stars force teams to look for a different option when they are under the rim. Players are wary of their presence in the paint and do not attempt a layup or a dunk fearing a block.

The retired forward believes that only stars who strike terror in the opponents’ hearts with their mere presence in the paint can be called rim protectors. Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas agrees with Martin’s take. He shared his passionate rant on his Instagram, seconding the opinion.

Thomas has played with his fair share of elite rim protectors. He was teammates with Bill Laimbeer and Dennis Rodman in the 1980s. Both stars were menaces in the paint and swatted shots away. They were inducted into the Hall of Fame due to their exceptional defensive ability and anchoring their teams to titles.

Martin and Thomas played during eras when each game had a crowded paint. Teams had no choice but to have an elite rim protector or two on the roster. However, over the past decade, the role has become optional. Teams even deploy “small-ball” lineups where forwards play center.

With the necessity of a rim protector at an all-time low, it’s natural that only a few would excel at the role. Hence, Martin believes the term should be sacred and reserved for those capable of protecting the rim against an onslaught.