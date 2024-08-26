Isiah Thomas Hypes Up Angel Reese’s Historic WNBA Rebounding Record

It seems like Angel Reese is on a mission to set records and make history every time she steps on the court. In the recent Sky’s game against the Aces, Reese added another impressive achievement to her growing list. She became the only player in WNBA history to get three consecutive games with at least 20 rebounds.

Among those praising her performance was Isiah Thomas, who took to X to commend the rookie for her outstanding play. Reese put up impressive stats in a valiant effort to upset the defending champions – 11 points and 22 rebounds. Thomas, who is often shedding light on such similar accomplishments, congratulated the Rookie of the Year contender by reposting a tweet by WNBA.

“Let it be known.”

Let it be known https://t.co/DURzoe7YG7 — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) August 25, 2024

The Sky faced a tough 75-77 loss on Sunday, courtesy of a buzzer-beating game-winner knocked down by A’ja Wilson. While Wilson was the undisputed star of the night with 20 points and 18 rebounds, Reese’s feat was also a highlight of the game.

Over the past three games, the 6ft 3” forward has dominated both ends of the floor – 14.3 points and 20.6 rebounds per game. While these numbers seem unreal, it has been the 27 offensive rebounds she’s grabbed during this 3-game span that has been the most impressive. Her work ethic and determination are at full display when she’s fighting in the paint.

ANGEL REESE HAS 62 REBOUNDS IN HER LAST THREE GAMES 11 PTS | 22 REB

13 PTS | 20 REB

19 PTS | 20 REB NOT NORMAL pic.twitter.com/sEU3sRO7qy — Overtime (@overtime) August 25, 2024

While the entire basketball community is in awe of the youngster’s display, Reese believes that she is merely fulfilling her job. In an interview with ESPN, the forward said,

“I just go out there and do my job. My job is to rebound, so I’m going to go out there and do my job and rebound. I know that’s what my teammates need me to do, and I’ve committed to that.”

The Illinois side has had an awful start to the second half of the campaign. Since the conclusion of the mid-season break, the Sky have only won one out of five games. However, the former LSU Tiger’s display has been one of the few positive takeaways.

Having improved her stats to 13.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, she is now giving a tougher fight to Caitlin Clark for the prestigious 2024 Rookie of the Year award.