Isiah Thomas Promotes Oscar Robertson’s Praise of How Wilt Chamberlain “Carried the NBA”

Before Larry Bird and Magic Johnson’s rivalry helped skyrocket the NBA popularity in the US in the 1980s, Wilt Chamberlain was arguably the most well-known basketball player in the country. His fame was incomparable to any other NBA star of that era and Oscar Robertson believes he deserves more credit for putting the league on his back.

During an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast, the Hall of Famer spoke about Chamberlain’s impact on the sport and one of his most impressive records. He said,

“Wilt carried the NBA for years. And I’ve always said this, that the year Philadelphia moved out to San Francisco and Syracuse came down to Philly, Wilt averaged 50.”

The center is best known for his 100-point game. However, Robertson believes his extraordinary 1961-62 season, in which he averaged 50.4 points a game was also critical in helping the league stay relevant.

Isiah Thomas is among those who back the legendary guard’s claim. He shared Robertson’s take on his Instagram stories, seemingly backing his take that Chamberlain carried the NBA on his shoulders.

Despite Wilt averaging 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds, and Robertson becoming the first player to average a triple-double, neither won the MVP award that season. They finished second and third, respectively, behind Celtics icon Bill Russell, who took home the coveted prize for the second straight year. He put up 18.9 points, 23.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Chamberlain may not have won the most hardware of any player in history, but some of his records will stand the test of time.

Wilt’s Unbreakable Records

In addition to the historic campaign where he averaged 50.4 points per game, the highest in NBA history by some distance, Chamberlain also holds the record for most 50-point games with 118. Michael Jordan is second on the list with 31, while James Harden has the most among active players with 23.

Another astonishing fact from Chamberlain’s unbelievable 1961-62 season is his playing time. He averaged 48.5 minutes per game, despite NBA games lasting only 48 minutes. He played in 10 overtime games and missed only eight minutes of regular season action to achieve this feat.

A year prior, the center averaged 27.2 rebounds per game, another record that will likely never be surpassed. Chamberlain was in a league of his own as a player and breaking any record he owns is one of the most impressive feats a player can accomplish.