Isiah Thomas’ Stellar Play Had Sam Cassell Believing He Was The Best Player In The World

In NBA history, Isiah Thomas is considered one of the most misunderstood geniuses. Despite controversies that have clouded his legacy, Sam Cassell has recently undertaken the task of rehabilitating Thomas’s reputation. Cassell has worked to remind the world of the former Detroit Pistons star’s brilliance, all while expressing deep admiration for his contributions to the game.

On the Knuckleheads Podcast, Cassell recalled how Thomas’ outstanding performance in college left him in awe. It led to him considering Zeke as the best player in the world. He further mentioned how the NBA icon influenced his life,

“I watched Isiah Thomas in college at Indiana when they beat North Carolina. Right then and there, I thought Isiah was the best player in the world… If Isiah played in this era will average 28, 30 points still… You can’t stop Isiah Thomas… So, Zeke is my guy. I wore eleven when I was younger just because of Isiah”.

Cassell’s statement circled Thomas‘ incredible performance during the 1981 NCAA Division I Championship game. On this occasion, his Indiana Hoosiers squared off against the North Carolina Tar Heels for the title. Throughout the clash, Zeke never let the pressure get to his team, scoring a game-high 23 points while leading his team to a 63-50 victory.

This marked the start of his rapid rise as the Pistons selected him as the second-overall pick in that year’s draft. Shortly after, the franchise’s championship hopes revolved around him and his teammates; a group that later became infamous as ‘Bad Boys’ for their physical and defense-centered strategies.

Despite their dubious tactics, the team went toe-to-toe against the contenders. In the 1989 playoff, for instance, they knocked out Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics in the first round before defeating Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in the conference finals. In the final, they humiliated Magic Johnson’s Los Angeles Lakers to clinch the franchise’s first-ever title.

A year later, they repeated this feat. After beating Reggie Miller’s Indiana Fever in the first round, they defeated MJ’s Bulls in the conference finals. In the final against Clyde Drexler’s Portland Trail Blazers, the Pistons secured a 4-1 series win to earn back-to-back titles.

Throughout these runs, Thomas was integral to the team’s success. Averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game in the NBA Finals, he earned the Finals MVP accolade in 1990. This later became the crown jewel of his glorious career during which he was he was named the All-Star 12 times, and All-NBA five times.

All these point to the legacy Zeke had left behind while justifying Cassell’s words. These also served as a reminder of Thomas’ contributions in shaping the NBA, separating him from the rest.