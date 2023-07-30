“Michelle Was Still Pregnant”: Dennis Rodman’s 3rd Marriage Was Influenced By Trinity Rodman Inadvertently 21 Years Before Representing US

Jun 27, 2023; Carson, Calif., USA; Trinity Rodman speaks to the press on June 27, 2023 at the U.S. Women’s National Team media day. The U.S. women are looking to defend their title for the third-straight World Cup. at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Yannick Peterhans-USA TODAY

Dennis Rodman is one of the biggest names in sports. He was a rebounding specialist known for his tenacity on the court. However, off the court, The Worm was known for his eccentric personality. This was also seen in his relationships. Over the course of his 62 years on planet Earth, Rodman has been married three times. And, in his third marriage, with Michelle Moyer, he had two children, one of which was Trinity Rodman, the now famous US Women’s National Team striker. Rodman was married to Moyer for nine years, his longest relationship, and one, that as revealed in his book, I Should Be Dead By Now kicked off when he proposed to her with a Faberge egg.

Advertisement

Rodman has never had the easiest time with his relationships. Having been married three times, all of his marriages ended on bad terms. His first two marriages to Annie Bakes and Carmen Electra ended within a year. But, while his third marriage did last much longer things were bad for several years, and ultimately came to an end in 2012.

Dennis Rodman proposed to Michelle Moyer while she was still pregnant with Trinity Rodman

In the year 2000, Dennis Rodman was in a loving relationship with his then-girlfriend Michelle Moyer. The two had a son together, named D.J. Wagner, who in many ways was the apple of Rodman’s eye. He adored his son and loved being a father to him. So much so, that he wanted another child.

Advertisement

As such, both he and Michelle planned to have a second child. And, on April 25th, 2001, Trinity Rodman was born. However, prior to her birth, Rodman wanted to make this “family” official. So, a few months into her pregnancy, Moyer received a proposal from The Worm. A very special proposal.

Recalling the moment in his book, the five-time NBA Champion described the moment. He revealed how he called Michelle one day and asked her to open the door, and when she did, she found a beautiful Faberge egg. But, that’s not all, inside the egg was an engagement ring and a note, that read, “Will you marry me?”.

“D.J. has always been a joy. In fact, I loved D.J. so much, Michelle and I planned the second baby. The way I looked at it, ‘We got one; why don’t we have another one? Fuck it.’ So not long after D.J. was born on April 25, 2001, Michelle got pregnant with Trinity. Then I took it to a whole new level. While Michelle was still pregnant, I called her on the phone one day and said, ‘Open your door.’ Out on her doorstep, she found a Faberge egg and a note. ‘Will you marry me?’ the note read. Inside the egg, an engagement ring.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mvalle888/status/714814694154969088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

They were officially married in 2003, but after a strife-filled marriage and plenty of time trying to reconcile, the two split up in 2012. Thus, their nine-year marriage, which was inspired by the birth of Trinity came to an end. And, since then, things have been tense for Dennis, especially with Trinity. Although they are making amends now.

Advertisement

Dennis and Trinity Rodman have been working hard to mend their fractured relationship

Over the years, things have been difficult between Dennis Rodman and his daughter Trinity. The latter found it difficult to forgive her father, who suddenly became absent from her life. However, things have changed in recent times, and the two are now on the path to mending their relationship.

And, it all started after The Worm was spotted supporting his superstar daughter at one of her National Women’s Soccer League games.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CWChHTwMium/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

It’s great to see Dennis and Trinity working hard to repair their bond. Hopefully, as time goes on the two can become a real family once again.