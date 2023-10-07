“Isn’t Respected Enough”: Dwyane Wade’s Freak Achievement Topping Russell Westbrook’s Athleticism Leaves Draymond Green Awestruck

Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green found a unique dunking statistic about Dwyane Wade that adds another feather to his opulent career. Wade, a 6 4” guard, had a total of 1098 dunks throughout his career. On the other hand, Russell Westbrook, known for his athleticism and dunking prowess, has a total of 605 dunks in 503 games thus far. Green shared the stat, initially posted on Instagram by Clutchpoints, and called Wade’s achievement “insane.”

Advertisement

While generally, centers and forwards tend to be bigger and dunk more often, Wade was a highly impressive interior threat despite his size. He finished his career with a total of 1098 dunks, which came in just 639 games. The overall achievement understandably impressed Green, who made the comparison with Russ on Instagram

Draymond Green is impressed with D-Wade’s overall dunk count

The original post had mentioned both Wade’s height and the fact that he ended his career with a whopping 1098 dunks. Green was impressed with the number and its comparison with Russell Westbrook’s numbers.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CyE5sJDyyvG/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Wade only has an inch on Westbrook and has managed to almost double his dunks tally. ClutchPoints claimed via the initial caption that Wade had a habit of “defying gravity.” Green was left impressed by the stat. He shared the graphic on his stories with the caption:

“D-Wade’s athleticism isn’t respected enough. The fact that he has almost double the amount of dunks Russ has is insane.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1710625154168922515?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He claimed that Wade deserves much more respect simply for his athleticism. Being a 6 4” guard, Wade was not expected to be a threat in the paint. However, his power and athleticism meant that he often found himself attacking the rim. As the statistic suggests, he found a lot of success while doing so.

Advertisement

Dwyane Wade out-dunked both LeBron James and Kobe Bryant during his career

Back in the 2005/06 season, Wade dunked a total of 152 times in just 75 games, according to a recent post on the r/NBA subreddit. This in and of itself was unprecedented for a guard of his size.

Vince Carter got 131 in the 1999/2000 season, while Kobe dunked 116 times in the 2002/03 season. Wade was able to dunk more than 100 times a season on 5 particular occasions.

While the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Gordon have managed to reach figures of 145 and 130 in a single season, Wade, a player who was not celebrated for his dunking prowess as much as the others in this list, managed to out-dunk them all.